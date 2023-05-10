Mastercard points pay for Expedia bookings

SINGAPORE, 11 May 2023: Travel with Rewards powered by Expedia empowers Mastercard cardholders to book travel using credit card loyalty points.

Expedia Group and Mastercard expanded their partnership to include Travel with Rewards, a modern loyalty points redemption solution that enables consumers to redeem credit card loyalty points for travel bookings powered by Expedia.

A complete redemption system leveraging Mastercard’s trusted loyalty solutions and Expedia’s extensive travel supply, Travel with Rewards will make exciting experiences more accessible globally.

Through a participating issuer’s website, US cardholders can access Travel with Rewards, powered by Expedia, using a seamless single sign-on. From there, the cardholder can see the points to dollars conversion as they search for travel, and will have the option to book using only points, their Mastercard credit card, or a combination of both.

With Expedia Group’s substantial reach, cardholders will have access to 700,000 properties, 500 airlines, 100 car rental companies and thousands of activities worldwide.

Travellers making bookings will also gain access to Expedia Group’s end-to-end customer service – whether speaking to live agents or leveraging the company’s self-serve capabilities, such as the Virtual Agent tool – allowing them to make changes or ask questions about their trip.

Expedia Group’s White Label Template allows issuing banks and merchants to seamlessly integrate the solution into their existing customer interface, providing a frictionless experience for cardholders and issuers.

The solution is first available to issuers working with Mastercard’s proprietary loyalty technology capabilities in North America, with additional technology, builds, markets, and merchant programme usage planned as fast follows.

About Expedia Group

The Expedia Group family of brands includes Expedia, Hotels.com, Expedia Partner Solutions, Vrbo, trivago, Orbitz, Travelocity, Hotwire, Wotif, ebookers, CheapTickets, Expedia Group Media Solutions, CarRentals.com, and Expedia Cruises.