Edison Travel Service partners with TA

SINGAPORE, 22 April 2024: Edison Travel Services (ETS), a Taiwan tour operator, partners with Trip Affiliates Network, signifying a significant step to expand its business in the Taiwan travel market.

The partnership aims to empower tour and activity operators to thrive in the digital landscape by leveraging ETS’s years of hospitality expertise and TA Network’s cutting-edge travel technology solutions.

TA Network operates as an open ecosystem catering to traditional offline B2B channels such as travel agencies, wholesalers, and corporate intermediaries. Through dynamic live room rates and inventory management, TA Network enhances efficiency and expands its network of partners, ensuring seamless connectivity and enriched service offerings. ETS will collaborate closely with TA Network ecosystem partners on selected destinations, enhancing the travel buying experience for customers and driving conversions by automating business processes with TA Network’s in-house solutions.

Edison Tours General Manager Dennis Kuo expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting TA Network’s user-friendly interface and enterprise-level software suite. He believes this collaboration will significantly boost conversions and elevate their business not only in the Asian market but also beyond.

TA Network Regional Director for Ecosystem and Partnerships, Jean Hsieh, emphasised the strategic importance of the partnership in opening new service avenues and reaching a broader audience in the international travel space. She expressed excitement about automating the future of travel in Taiwan and beyond through collaboration with ETS and anticipates a successful partnership with promising opportunities ahead.

About Edison Tours

Founded in 1988, Edison Travel Service Co Ltd has solidified its standing as a prominent inbound tour operator and DMC in Taiwan, explicitly targeting the English-speaking market.

About Trip Affiliates Network

Headquartered in Singapore, with offices in Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand, Trip Affiliates Network provides FIT/group inbound and outbound turnkey solutions and add-on direct supplier connectivity services for travel agents, wholesalers and hotels.