Airlines report robust April traffic

KUALA LUMPUR, 31 May 2023: Preliminary April 2023 traffic figures released Tuesday by the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) showed continuing recovery in international passenger demand, reflecting the unabated appetite for travel in the region.

Collectively, airlines in the Asia Pacific recorded a 249.8% year-on-year increase in the number of international passengers carried to a total of 20.3 million in April, with demand averaging 63.3% of the corresponding month in 2019. Measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPK), demand grew by 198.9% compared to the same month last year. Available seat capacity grew a more modest 150.2%, raising the average international passenger load factor by 13.0 percentage points to 80.0% for the month.

Meanwhile, export activity remained relatively muted due to declines in new business orders and trade barriers sharpened by geopolitical tensions. The easing of supply chain pressures also encouraged a shift to maritime shipping.

Against this background, air cargo demand, as measured in freight tonne kilometres (FTK), fell by 5.5% year-on-year in April. As offered freight capacity increased by 10.4%, the average international freight load factor declined by 10.1 percentage points to 59.8% for the month.

Commenting on the results, AAPA director general Subhas Menon said: “The recovery in Asian travel markets is still strong, with traffic flows within and from the region experiencing robust growth. Overall, during the first four months of the year, Asia Pacific airlines carried 74.2 million international passengers, a strong 438% year-on-year jump compared to the previous corresponding period.”

“Air cargo markets fell 11% during the same period, underlining the challenging business environment amid rising uncertainty in global economic conditions.”

Looking ahead, Menon noted: “Growth prospects for international passenger markets remain healthy, supported by positive trends in forward bookings over the coming months. While global economic growth is expected to moderate, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected Asia Pacific economies to record a combined 4.6% increase in GDP this year, up from 3.8% in 2022, with domestic demand supporting growth in business and leisure travel.”

Menon added: “To meet strong recovery in demand, Asian airlines are working with aviation stakeholders to restore flights to various destinations while prioritising safety, sustainability, and travel convenience. Measures include staff recruitment, training, and investments in the digitalisation of the travel process, to upkeep the service standards for which the region’s airlines are known.”

(Source: AAPA)