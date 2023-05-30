DUBAI UAE, 31 May 2023: Emirates is stamping its mark on top global sports with an inspiring ad campaign launching ahead of a busy season of events across football, tennis, rugby, cricket, golf, horse racing and more.

Premiering at the Wembley Stadium during the Emirates FA Cup final on 3 June – the 60-second spot grabs attention with cinematographic captures of high-flying sports action. It features cameos from Arsenal stars and Lancashire Cricket Club players wearing England’s colours.

“Don’t just fly, fly better”

Following on its “Lovers of World Football” and “Lovers of Cricket” ads launched last year – Emirates continues to spread its wings to all corners of the world, bringing sports fans closer to the action and creating lasting memories.

The ad starts off with a young boy aspiring to fly and whizzes into a world of action-packed excitement with fancy footwork from Arsenal players Aaron Ramsdale and Ben White to a mid-air scissor kick goal from Arsenal star Bukayo Saka.

Lancashire Cricket Club players – England’s Phil Salt and Richard Gleeson – also appear as they bowl over fans.

The ad also shows inspiring tennis players acing a match, horses shooting from the traps, golf, rugby and many more thrilling moments. Narrated by English actor Jason Flemyng, the ad wraps up with the airline’s brand promise – “don’t just fly, fly better”.

Conceptualised and written by Emirates SVP marketing & brand Richard Billington and directed by Oscar-winning director Wally Pfister – the ad will run across all global media platforms, including TV, online and digital channels starting from 3 June.

A staunch supporter of sports

Emirates has been a proud sports supporter for over 35 years, with its first sponsorship in 1987 at the powerboat race held in Dubai. Since then, the airline’s portfolio has grown significantly to include some of the most prominent teams and tournaments across football, golf, tennis, rugby, cricket, horse racing, and sailing.

Today, the airline sponsors more than 130 sports and eight cultural events. Emirates uses its platform to support local communities, connect with customers worldwide, and unite fans to celebrate shared passions. The airline also connects with communities through music, film, and literature through its sponsorships of international festivals worldwide.

Gearing up for a jam-packed sporting calendar this year, fans can look forward to the following: The Emirates FA Cup Final (3 June), UAE Team Emirates Tour de France (1 July), US Open 2023 (28 August), DP World Tour Championship (16 November), Rugby World Cup 2023 (8 September), ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup (October) and much more.

For more information, visit www.emirates.com