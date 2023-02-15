Fast-track recovery earns an award

BANGKOK, 16 February 2023: Thai Vietjet takes home the winning award for the ‘Fastest Growing Lost-cost Airline – Thailand 2022’ presented by the International Finance Awards 2022 at an event in Bangkok earlier this month.

The “Fastest Growing Low-Cost Airline – Thailand 2022” award recognises the airline’s capacity to respond to the return of international tourism after the travel industry began to recover post-Covid-19 as borders reopened.

Thai Vietjet carried more than 6 million passengers in 2022 and resumed 11 international routes. It also received two new aircraft and maintained its second-place position in the domestic market for capacity share.

Thai Vietjet chief executive officer Woranate Laprabang commented: “The award recognition highlights Thai Vietjet’s capability to promptly bounce back from the pandemic and continue to move forward.

“Despite the challenges, we’ve learned to adapt and stay strong. Throughout 2022, we were among the first airlines to lead in opening and resuming numerous international flight services.

Promising to keep up the momentum, he noted that the airline offers scheduled commercial flights from its Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) base to various cities in Vietnam, such as Ho Chi Minh City, Da Lat, Danang and Phu Quoc. In addition, it has resumed services to Fukuoka, Taipei, Singapore, and Phnom Penh, as well as charter flight services from Bangkok to Nanjing and Kunming.

Beginning in mid-February 2023, the airline will also offer a direct flight service between Chiang Mai and Osaka.

The International Finance Awards are organised by International Finance Magazine, a business and finance magazine published by UK’s International Finance Publications Limited. It recognises industry talent, leadership skills, industry net worth and capability on an international platform.