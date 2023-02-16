TG flights to Germany on 17 Feb cancelled

BANGKOK, 17 February 2023: Thai Airways International confirmed yesterday evening the cancellation of the following flights to Germany on 16 to 17 February 2023 as Frankfurt and Munich airports cease operations following massive labour strikes at multiple airports in the country on 17 February.

Cancelled flights

1. TG920 Bangkok-Frankfurt on 16 February 2023

2. TG921 Frankfurt-Bangkok on 17 February 2023

3. TG922 Bangkok-Frankfurt on 17 February 2023

4. TG923 Frankfurt-Bangkok on 17 February 2023

5. TG924 Bangkok-Munich on 17 February 2023

6. TG925 Munich-Bangkok on 17 February 2023

Passengers scheduled to travel on these flights may visit thaiairways.com for updates or call (66) 2 356 1111 for the THAI Contact Centre (24 hours a day).