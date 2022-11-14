MSC supership arrives in Doha

SINGAPORE, 15 November 2022: MSC World Europa docked in Doha, Qatar, at the weekend for its official naming ceremony on Sunday before adopting the role of a floating hotel for the duration of the FIFA World Cup.

Once the World Cup closes, MSC World Europa will spend its inaugural season in the Gulf, offering seven-night cruises starting 20 December from Dubai to Abu Dhabi, Sir Bani Yas Island, United Arab Emirates and Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

The LNG-powered ship spanning 22 decks, with 2,626 cabins, is an urban metropolis at sea. Once its inaugural season closes on 25 March 2023, MSC World Europa will head to the Mediterranean Sea for summer 2023.

MSC Cruises, recognised as the world’s third-largest cruise brand, is partnering with Qatar Airways as part of the World Cup celebrations.

Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Qatar Airways Group chief executive Akbar Al Baker commented: “While Qatar Airways is the global aviation gateway to Qatar, the marine industry is very important to tourism and the long-term economic and cultural connections it brings.”

During the FIFA World Cup from 20 November to 18 December, MSC World Europa will be joined by two other cruise ships on floating hotels duty to host fans.

(Source: Qatar Airways, MSC, Qatar Daily)