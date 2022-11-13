AirAsia upgrade warning

SEPANG, 14 November 2022: AirAsia will upgrade its reservation and passenger-processing systems between 23 November 2022, 2100 (GMT+8) and 24 November 2022, 0300 (GMT+8).

While the airline expects a smooth transition, it advises passengers that they could face service disruptions during the system upgrade.

These include self-check-in online via the AirAsia Super App and website, flight bookings on AirAsia Super App and website, and AirAsia rewards redemption. The system upgrade will also impact ground operations and affect the availability of check-in and baggage drop services at all airports where AirAsia operates.

All other services on the AirAsia Super App and website, namely AirAsia ride, AirAsia food, hotels, and AirAsia Travelmall will not be affected.

Affected guests travelling during the upgrade timeframe will be notified of this exercise through email and SMS. It is recommended that guests update their contact details to ensure they receive the latest notifications on the status of their AirAsia flights.

Travellers flying with AirAsia are strongly encouraged to perform self-check-in online via the AirAsia Super App and website – available 14 days before departure for all flights and arrive at the airport at least four hours before their departure time for a smooth and seamless journey. Guests are also highly advised to use the e-boarding pass where it’s available.