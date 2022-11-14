AirAsia revives Kaohsiung flights

KUALA LUMPUR 15 November 2022: AirAsia celebrated its post-pandemic inaugural flight to Kaohsiung from Kuala Lumpur on 12 November, ending two years of no air connectivity between the cities.

Flight AK170 took off at 1725 and arrived at 2155 l in Kaohsiung, carrying 114 guests onboard.

AirAsia Malaysia CEO Riad Asmat said: “The inaugural flight from Kuala Lumpur to Kaohsiung is a long-awaited occasion for us. Our Kaohsiung and Taipei routes have been amongst our most popular and frequented by many since we commenced operations in the region in 2005.

“Now that travel restrictions have eased worldwide, we look forward to connecting more travellers to Kaohsiung and soon to Taipei when the flights resume in December.

Kaohsiung, famed for its picturesque harbour and sprawling landscape, is one of AirAsia’s most popular destinations in North Asia.

To celebrate the resumption of flights to Kaohsiung and Taipei, travellers can purchase fares from MYR349 for all-in-fare travel between 1 January 2023 and 30 March 2024. The booking window closes on 20 November.

Since 13 October 2022, travel restrictions have been eased for most international visitors to Kaohsiung and Taipei. Malaysians (as well as citizens from selected countries) can visit these cities without visas, vaccinations, Covid-19 tests or quarantine requirements.

The Travel & Booking Period for new Taipei and Kaohsiung services on sale now.