Manila’s PTM wins back travel consumers

MANILA, 6 October 2022: Travel consumers packed the aisles of the 33rd Philippine Travel Mart (PTM), the first major travel fair in the country since Covid-19 restrictions were eased last February.

Photo credit: PHILTOA.

Promoting domestic and outbound travel packages, the fair convened at the SMX Convention Center Manila in Pasay City, from 30 September to 2 October, with a record turnout of 300 exhibitors representing destinations, hotels, airlines and cruises. Travel consumers snatched up 50% discounts on holidays and flights.

Organiser Philippine Tour Operators Association (PHILTOA) has yet to release a sales report on the outcome of the fair. However, the Business Mirror quoted Philippines Air Asia spokesperson Steve Dailisan claiming the low-cost airline had sold around 3,000 sector fares, around 1,000 higher than forecast for the three-day show.

Top selling overseas destinations included Seoul, Singapore, Bangkok and Bali. On domestic routes, the most popular destinations were Caticlan, Tagbilaran, Cebu, Puerto Princesa and Tacloban.

The event covered four halls of the convention centre, prompting the organiser, Philippine Tour Operators Association (PHILTOA), to conclude the travel mart was “99% full”.

After more than two years of strict travel protocols and lockdowns, PHILTOA Trustee Cecille May Kimpo told the Philippines News Agency consumers were engaging in “revenge travel.”

“Most of the travel restrictions have eased up, and we also have the new president Bongbong Marcos advising us that there will be no lockdown anymore,” she said.

Pre-pandemic, the annual PTM generated a footfall of around 50,000 travel consumer sales, reaching turnovers that exceeded PHP60 million.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said the Department of Tourism (DOT) would strengthen efforts to fast-track the sector’s recovery and continue increasing the product portfolio available to local and foreign tourists.

“The DOT is developing new regional tourism surveys highlighting nature-based tourism, MICE tourism, food and gastronomy, our heritage and culture, health and wellness and the arts,” she said.

(Source: PNA and PHILTOA)