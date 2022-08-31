Virtual Vio Travel goes live

BANGKOK, 31 August 2022: The travel industry’s newest B2B wholesaler, Vio Travel, claims it is the first virtual Destination Management Company in the Asia-Pacific, designed for travel agents, wholesalers, and retailers globally.

Defined by its first-class software application and booking engine, Vio Travel simplifies itinerary management with an easy-to-use data-driven dashboard to create a customer’s dream holiday in minutes.

Co-founders Michael Lynden-Bell and Dominik Schaufler have hand-picked a collection of the best travel experiences, accommodation, private villas, and travel packages across the Asia-Pacific, offering the region’s most competitive rates.

In a media release Vio Travel says it is “a one-stop shop offering a wide selection of travel products accessible through a single dashboard. The technology behind the platform is second to none. Vio Travel makes itinerary management simple for complex trip planning, a short trip itinerary, or a multi-day, multi-location package.”

The start-up company will prioritise local suppliers and allow users to create packages by combining different suppliers into one itinerary. Bookings can be amended, managed, and cancelled through the account portal.

In addition, Vio Travel’s white label formatting allows agents to forward proposals to clients directly from the platform, branded with the travel agency’s logo.

Vio co-founder Dominik Schaufler said: “We contract directly with hundreds of hand-picked local suppliers that meet our service standards. Likewise, we promote those suppliers to our global partner network … which means lower prices for the customer and greater margins for agents”.

“Vio Travel is service-oriented at its core with reliable 24/7 customer support that can assist with any request or concern before, during, and after the sale,” co-founder Michael Lynden-Bell commented.

“We see this as a crucial offering as the travel industry emerges from a devastating few years, while consumer confidence slowly rebuilds”.

The travel firm will cover 12 countries in the Asia-Pacific region, offering more than 1,500 directly contracted tour options and over 400 tour and transfer suppliers. Vio Travel will maintain offices in Bangkok, Sydney, and Hong Kong.

It is already booking guests for holidays in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Indonesia.

To find out more, visit www.vio.travel, or email an enquiry to info@vio.travel.