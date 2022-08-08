Former MTCO director steps into a new role

BANGKOK, 9 August 2022: The Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office’s former acting executive director Nattakorn Asunee Na Ayudhaya (Ton) joined the social impact organisation Steps as its communications manager last month.

Nattakorn Asunee Na Ayudhaya (Ton).

He worked at the Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office (MTCO) as its operations manager from 2017 until 2021 and acting executive director from October 2021 until March 2022. He served more than five years at the MTCO promoting tourism to the six member countries of the Greater Mekong Subregion – Cambodia, China, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Last March, the six countries confirmed the appointment of Suvimol Thanasarakij as the MTCO’s permanent executive director, following almost six months of intense discussions. That decision ended Ton’s role as acting executive director.

In July, he joined Steps, a social impact organisation in Thailand, as a communications manager. Steps Thailand’s website says it provides access to a meaningful transition to employment pathways for the neurodivergent community. It models inclusive and sustainable businesses such as coffee shops, retail shops, business outsourcing services, and bakeries.

Nattakorn holds a Master’s in Innovation and Sustainability from Thammasart University Thailand and a Bachelor’s degree in Ecotourism and Hospitality Management from the Srinakharinwirot University, Thailand.