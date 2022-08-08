Expats live well in Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, 9 August 2022: Four popular tourist destinations in Southeast Asia – Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand and Singapore – reached the top 10 country list for the best places for expatriates to reside.

The Expat Insider 2022 survey by InterNations reveals the best and worst destinations for expatriates living and working abroad. Mexico topped the 10 best destinations chart, closely followed by Indonesia in second place. Vietnam took the seventh spot, Thailand (eighth) and Singapore (10th).

InterNations Expat Insider 2022

Other destinations in the top 10: Taiwan in third place. Portugal (fourth) and Spain (fifth). UAE registered sixth and Australia ninth.

The survey covers in-depth information on expats’ satisfaction with the Quality of Life, Ease of Settling In, Working Abroad, and Personal Finance in their respective countries of residence. For the first time, the 2022 ranking also includes the new Expat Essentials Index, which covers digital life, admin topics, housing, and language.

Mexico (1), Indonesia (2), and Taiwan (3) rank very well in the Ease of Settling In and Personal Finance Indices.

At the foot of the table, the Expat Insider Survey identifies what it calls the worst destinations for expatriates. The losers were: Kuwait (52), followed by New Zealand (51), Hong Kong (50), Cyprus (49), Luxembourg (48), Japan (47), South Africa (46), Turkey (45), Italy (44), and Malta (43).

Kuwait, New Zealand, and Hong Kong all perform poorly in personal finances for expatriates. Kuwait ranks the worst destination worldwide for all factors, while expatriates in New Zealand struggle with their careers and those in Hong Kong are unhappy with the local environment.

Now in its ninth edition, InterNations’ Expat Insider Survey polls 12,000 respondents about living and working abroad, providing insights into expatriate life in 52 destinations.