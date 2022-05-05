Rapper inspires TG to serve Mango Sticky Rice

BANGKOK, 5 May 2022: Thailand’s famous dessert Mango Sticky Rice has turned into a “trending topic” on Twitter after a not so ‘soft power’ push by Thailand’s teenage rap star Danupha Milli Khanatheerakul. She closed a recent music festival performance by devouring the dessert on stage.

Mango Sticky Rice gained sticky status with more than 1.39 million tweets in just a matter of days. No wonder Thai Thai Airways International decided to jump on the social media band waggon by announcing it is serving the popular dessert throughout May for passengers travelling Royal First Class and Royal Silk Class from Bangkok to European destinations.

Royal First class passengers travelling from Bangkok to London on TG910 will have the choice of Mango Sticky Rice made from ripe “Nam Dok Mai” mangoes and “Kiew Ngoo” sticky rice from Chiang Rai cooked in sweet coconut milk accompanied by pandan lava cake and traditional Thai desserts (Luk Choob, Thong Yod, Khanom Tien Salad Nga) served with coconut ice-cream.

Royal Silk Class passengers can enjoy Mango Sticky Rice as part of the all-day dining menu service on flights from Bangkok to London, Paris, Brussels, Zurich, Frankfurt, Munich, Copenhagen and Stockholm.