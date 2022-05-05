More flights head for Clark

MANILA, 5 May 2022: The Department of Tourism (DOT) forecasts a substantial boost in tourist arrivals as more flights serve Clark International Airport following the opening of the new passenger terminal on 2 May.

Two of South Korea’s largest low-cost airlines are among the new air carriers added to operate direct flights from Clark.

Jeju Air will launch its Incheon-CRK-Incheon route every Thursday and Sunday, while Jin Air will fly the same route starting 16 May, five times weekly (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday).

Other foreign flights are moving services to the new passenger terminal, including Singapore-bassed Jetstar and Scoot; Qatar Airways flying from Doha, Qatar; Air Asia out of Kuala Lumpur; and Emirates out of Dubai.

Local airlines Cebu Pacific and Philippine Airlines have also switched their flights to Clark’s new passenger terminal.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said the opening of the new passenger terminal would be a boost aiding the recovery of the pandemic hit tourism sector.

“Clark was one of the destinations featured recently in the now-concluded World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) Global Summit. More than just a freeport zone, this place is an emerging tourism hub with great potential to bring huge gains for the tourism industry,” she said in the department’s media statement.