Jetstar Asia rolls up to Clark’s new terminal

SINGAPORE, 4 May 2022: Jetstar Asia’s flight 3K779 rolled up to Clark International Airport’s Terminal II on 2 May, making it the first airline to deliver international passengers to the brand new terminal.

Jetstar Asia currently operates six weekly flights between Singapore and Clark.

The new terminal is located a 15-minute commute away from the current terminal (T1), which will be closed. Passengers are advised to check-in at the airport three hours before departure.

The new terminal can serve up to 8 million passengers per year, doubling Clark Airport’s existing capacity.

Jetstar Asia currently operates services to 15 destinations in Southeast Asia and Australia.