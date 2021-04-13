Covid-19 closes TAT head office

BANGKOK 13 April 2021: A TAT announcement, Monday, said two of its executives tested positive for Covid-19 forcing the organisation to close its Bangkok head office for deep-clean disinfection while ordering staff to work from home until 29 April to limit transmissions.

TAT confirmed TAT deputy governor for marketing communications, Tanes Petsuwan and TAT staffer, Watcharaphan Bunnag, tested positive for Covid-19 on 10 and 11 April 2021, respectively, and are currently undergoing medical treatment and self-quarantine for 14 days.

Third from the left: Tanes Petsuwan at the Minster Cup Golf tournament.

Matichon, a Thai language online news services, first reported the news suggesting Tanes contracted Covid-19 during a golf game with friends on 4 April. The speculation was a possible reference to a highly publicised Minister Cup Golf Tournament organised by TAT, 4 April, to encourage the return of golf tourism to the country.

The TAT statement advised anyone who had contacted the infected persons within the last 14 days to observe their symptoms and strictly follow the guidelines of the Ministry of Public Health.