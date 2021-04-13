BA names head of sales in Asia

SINGAPORE, 13 April 2021: British Airways has named Noella Ferns as head of sales, Asia Pacific, covering mainland China, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Australia, effective 1 April 2021.

She will be based in Hong Kong but responsible for all sales and commercial activities across the region.

Over the last three years, she was the airline’s executive vice president for Greater China and the Philippines, concentrating on commercial and external communications strategy in key Chinese markets, including Beijing and Shanghai. She has over 30 years of experience working for the airline in Sydney, Hong Kong and Beijing.

Commenting on the latest appointment, she said: “My immediate priority is to support all of our customers to book safe, flexible and hassle-free travel as soon as the skies open up.”