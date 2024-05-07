Air Astana starts summer flights to Europe

SINGAPORE, 8 May 2024: Air Astana is set to resume seasonal summer flights to the popular European holiday destinations of Heraklion (Greece) and Podgorica (Montenegro).

Services from Almaty to Heraklion, located on the island of Crete, will be operated three times a week on Monday, Thursday and Saturday, starting on 6 June 2024. An Airbus A321LR aircraft will serve the route with a flight time of six hours and 30 minutes. Citizens of Kazakhstan require a Schengen visa to enter Greece. The cost of a round-trip economy ticket starts from USD695. Passengers may extend their Greek travels from Heraklion to Athens by taking a one-hour scheduled flight on a local carrier. They can also visit the popular island of Santorini by ferry.

Flights from Almaty to Podgorica, the capital of Montenegro, will resume on 8 June 2024, with services on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, and from Astana to Podgorica from 9 June 2024 on Monday, Thursday and Sunday.

Effective until 31 October 2024, Kazakhstan citizens can visit Montenegro visa-free for up to 30 days. The minimum round-trip economy class ticket, including all fees to Podgorica, starts from USD 636. Flights will be operated by Airbus A321LR aircraft, with a flight time of six hours and 55 minutes from Almaty and six hours and 30 minutes from Astana.

Tickets are available for purchase on the airline’s website, airastana.com, and at its call centre and sales offices.