KUCHING 6 May 2024: Brace yourselves for an exciting experience at the Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) 2024 as ticket purchasers to the festival stand a chance to win incredible prizes worth more than MYR100,000 by entering a skill contest and answering simple questions.

At this year’s RWMF, all adult three-day pass ticket buyers stand to win a Mitsubishi Triton 4X4 VGT AT Premium or an electric bike, the Ebixon Bold EV Bike, while Adult 1-day pass ticket buyers are eligible to win an electric bike. For new ticket purchasers, the link to join the contest will be sent by Ticket2U.com via email, along with their tickets. Earlier ticket purchasers can access the contest either via RWMF.net or the Ticket2U ticketing platform.

The highly anticipated festival will take place from 28 to 30 June 2024 at the Sarawak Cultural Village from 1000 onwards. It will offer a vibrant celebration of international and local performers, including Kitaro, Havana Social Club, Dato’ Zainalabidin, and Sarawakian power-pack multi-talented artiste Belle Sisoski.

Themed EVOLUTION, the RWMF 2024 showcases 21 acts, comprising 68 international musicians from 14 countries across six continents and 63 Malaysian artists. World music fans can indulge themselves in the rhythm of world music while advocating responsible tourism to foster sustainable practices and protect the environment.

Grammy Award winner Kitaro, with his The Best of Kitaro Live, promises to be a memorable performance, and world-known multicultural band Havana Social Club is another headliner on a mission to illuminate Asia and beyond with the vibrant rhythms of Cuba. Another top act at the RWMF this year from West Malaysia is Dato’ Zainalabidin, known for his hit song ‘Hijau’, which has been around for over three decades. Representing East Malaysia is Sarawak’s own Belle Sisoski, well-known for using her creative platform to raise awareness about indigenous rights, environmental and musical conservation in Sarawak. Another highlight of the festival is the debut of The Borneo Collective, a musical project featuring Sarawak’s masters of traditional instruments backed by an ensemble of world-class musicians from all over Malaysia.

Other international acts include Alright Mela Meets Santoo (Pakistan/France), Bourbon Lassi (Australia/Malaysia), Imarhan (Algeria/France), Krakatau Ethno (Indonesia), Nini (Taiwan/USA), Rizal Hadi and Folk (Indonesia), Rhythm Rebels Featuring Selonding Bali Aga (Indonesia), and Tribal Tide (Singapore). Attendees to RWMF 2024 will also be entertained by other Malaysian acts such as The Borneo Collective (East Malaysia), Adrian G (West Malaysia), Alena Murang (East Malaysia), Nisa Addina (East Malaysia), Salammusik (West Malaysia), The Colour of Sound’s Malaysia (West Malaysia), Tuni Sundatang (East Malaysia) and Zarul @OurBodySound (West Malaysia).

For music enthusiasts looking to delve into the full weekend of festivities, the coveted 3-Day Pass grants access to all that the RWMF 2024 has to offer. Priced at MYR635 for adults, the pass ensures an uninterrupted celebration of music, culture, and community. Act fast to grab the special early bird rate of RM235, available only until the close of 5 May. Don’t let this opportunity slip away to secure your tickets at a discounted rate and be in the running for fantastic prizes! For more information on how to win the grand prize, follow us on our social media channels.

For more information and ticket bookings, please visit the official Rainforest World Music Festival 2024 website at www.rwmf.net. Or via the Ticket2U ticketing platform.

For more information on Sarawak, visit www.sarawaktourism.com