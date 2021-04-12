KOTA KINABALU, 12 April 2021: Well-known for its Rungus Longhouses and its long stretch of white sandy beaches, Kudat in Sabah promotes the Tun Mustapha Museum, named after the first governor of Sabah, who was also former chief minister of Sabah.

Kudat in Sabah, Malaysia, is located on the tip of the Kudat Peninsula, about 190 km north of Kota Kinabalu, the state capital, and is near the northernmost point of Borneo. It’s the largest town and the heartland of the Rungus people, a sub-ethnic group of the majority Kadazan-Dusun race.







The museum was one of the projects under the 11th Malaysia Plan, developed on a 2.69-acre site in 2017 and opened during the Covid-19 pandemic last year. Efforts are underway to promote the return of international tourists to Kudat, but at present, it relies entirely on domestic visitors.

Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin said, “As one of the Sabah State Museum branches, this museum plays an important role in the collection, documentation preservation and exhibition of the history, culture and natural heritage of Kudat and its surrounding.”

Jafry also said his Ministry would continue to perform its role in programmes related to culture and preservation of the State’s historical and cultural heritage.

The Tun Mustapha Museum is a multi-discipline museum where the exhibits encompass history, zoology, ethnography, archaeology and science technology.

Another soon-to-be tourist attraction for Kudat is Balambangan Cave, located on Balambangan Island, an hour boat ride from Kudat Marina Jetty.

This cave is believed to be over 60 million years old and what makes the cave interesting is the rocks inside the cave shines when exposed to light.

Jafry said the Ministry had allocated RM1 million to build basic infrastructure in the area, such as a bridge, for easier accessibility to the island and the limestone cave.

“The cave is under the jurisdiction of Kudat District Office, while the sea area is under Sabah Parks; both parties will work together to develop the area as a tourism product,” Jafry concluded.

(Source: Your Stories Sabah Tourism)