Phuket to host GSTC 2026

BANGKOK, 6 May 2024: Thailand has won the bid to host the 2026 Global Sustainable Tourism Conference (GSTC 2026) on Phuket Island, the country’s most popular beach destination.

The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau, the Phuket Province, Sustainable Tourism Development Foundation (STDF), Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (Public Organization) (DASTA) confirmed Phuket will host the event in April 2026.

TCEB president Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya commented: “Hosting GSTC 2026 in Phuket province is a great victory and a significant milestone for its sustainable tourism and showing the potential of Phuket as well for six (destinations that make up the) Andaman Wellness Economic Corridor — Phuket, Krabi, Phang-nga, Ranong, Trang and Satun.”

The GSTC 2026 will draw 700 participants from 60 countries, a testament to its global significance. This influx of international visitors should generate over THB50 million in revenue, bolstering Phuket’s economy.