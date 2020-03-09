Call for clarity on quarantine rules

BANGKOK, 9 March 2020: Clarity is clearly in short supply when the subject is how to battle Covid-19 at your borders. In the space of just a week, Thailand’s Public Health Ministry dithered on how to deal with travellers from four hot-risk countries; China (including Hong Kong and Macau), South Korea, Iran and Italy.

At one point the Ministry of Public Health announced that all travellers from the high-risk countries, including transit passengers, would be quarantined for 14-days. That’s a great way to tell people not to bother travelling whatever the state of their health.

Perhaps someone pointed out that most travellers from China and South Korea book holidays of less than 14 days. Who in their right mind would book a holiday to Thailand that starts with a 14-day lock-down in a hotel room?

As quickly as it appeared, the rule vanished, but it left thousands of travel agents worldwide struggling with mixed messages. It cost the country and damaged its reputation far more than the trickle of fake news or Facebook’s frenzied scribbles.

So while Thailand’s MOPH has worked hard and succeeded in battling the spread of the disease in Thailand gaining the praise of the World Health Organisation, it has dropped the ball when it comes to communicating a clear message to would-be travellers worldwide.

A leading tour operator who knows Thailand like the back if his hand messaged me from Europe asking: “Yes or no will a traveller from Germany, France, Switzerland be quarantined for 14 days in Thailand once they arrive?”

It proved impossible to get a timely ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answer from the Tourism Authority of Thailand, and that is the single agency that the tourism industry relies on to provide clarity when faced with chaos. It’s the pointsman for the industry to keep communications on track and having a competent global network to reach the global travel trade when other channels dither. More than ever, TAT needs to make sense of the misguided statements released by ministries to present plausible updates that cut through the clutter. It needs a fast response team.

By now the dust has settled, and we can report Thailand is back on track as far as locking down travellers from high-risk countries in hotels for 14 days quarantine. It is not happening. Travellers are welcome and will only face quarantine if the Thermoscans and temperature checks at airports red flag them. In addition, aircraft arriving from the four high-risk countries and territories (there very few flights operating now) dock at specific airbridges where rigorous checks take place before passengers proceed to passport checks and mingle with other passengers.

Travellers who are in good health and have none of the tell-tale symptoms have no reason to stop travelling. If you are in a high-risk group, elderly, or are presently under the weather health-wise, do everyone a favour and stay home.

If in the future there is a need to tell tourists from high-risk countries they face a forced quarantine for 14 days before they can start their holiday in Thailand, keep it simple; “You are banned from entering Thailand.”

The travel industry can do without the uncertainty of see-saw quarantine statements from ministries and travellers should be assured that comprehensive health checks are in place at borders that meet WHO standards. Then holidaymakers can assess the risk and make a rational choice on whether to go ahead with their trips.