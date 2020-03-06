Aloft brand breaks into Bali

DENPASAR, Bali, 6 March 2020: Marriott International introduces its Aloft brand to Bali this week with the official opening of the 80-room Aloft Bali Seminyak.

The hotel offers dining and social spaces and a rooftop restaurant. Other features include a fitness centre and a rooftop infinity pool.

The group hired Kristanti Tannady as the general manager of Aloft Bali Seminyak.

Soft opened since November 2019, the hotel’s best rate on Booking.com currently runs at USD85 including service and tax. Agoda is more expensive at USD93 including fees and tax.

Located 200 metres from the beach, Aloft Bali Seminyak stands at the centre of Bali’s prominent neighbourhoods: Seminyak, Petitenget, and Canggu.

Aloft currently operates 176 lifestyle hotels globally. There are 132 Aloft hotels in the signed pipeline expected to open in North America, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and the Asia Pacific.