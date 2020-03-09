Bangkok Airways cuts back services

Bangkok 9 March 2020: Bangkok Airways is cutting flights as well as terminating certain domestic and international routes as passenger demand slumps mainly due to the Covid-19 global outbreak.

The airline cuts some routes at the start of the summer timetable late March with the ominous description “until further notice”.

Chiang Rai loses three Bangkok Airways flights from Thai capital eight years after the service launched. The airline cuts one of the three daily flights on 11 March and the other two exit the summer timetable 4 May.

The airline also axes some international flights out Bangkok until further notice. They are Mumbai, in India, Vientiane, in Laos, and Cam Ranh and Phu Quoc in Vietnam.

In addition, the airline cut overheads last month to reduce operating expenses, including asking staff to take leave without pay and making some staff redundant.

The airline’s communications suggest it suffered a double whammy from both the global economic slowdown and the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic.

However, the airline has been particularly hard hit in Europe where it sources a big slice of its business for its regional flights from Bangkok to destinations in Asia and domestic routes in Thailand. The carrier appeals mainly to foreign tourists who fly to Bangkok on long-haul airlines that have codeshare deals with Bangkok Airways for onward trips in the region.

Flights cancelled in the remainder of the winter schedule;

Domestic:

– PG209 Bangkok-Sukhothai and PG210 Sukhothai-Bangkok (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) from 1-28 March 2020

– PG401 Samui-U-Tapao and PG402 U-Tapao-Samui from 1-28 March 2020

– PG415 Samui-Krabi and PG416 Krabi-Samui from 1-28 March 2020 (except 10 March 2020)

– PG127 Bangkok-Samui and PG128 Samui-Bangkok from 3-28 March 2020

– PG173 Bangkok-Samui and PG174 Samui-Bangkok from 9-28 March 2020

– PG257 Samui-Phuket and PG258 Phuket-Samui from 10-28 March 2020

– PG229 Bangkok-Chiang Mai and PG230 Chiang Mai-Bangkok from 10-28 March 2020

International:

– PG939 Bangkok-Phnom Penh and PG930 Phnom Penh-Bangkok from 1-28 March 2020

– PG733 Bangkok-Mumbai from 9-24 March 2020 (except 13, 15 and 21 March 2020)

– PG734 Mumbai-Bangkok from 10-25 March 2020 (except 14, 16 and 22 March 2020)

– PG997 Bangkok-Danang and PG998 Danang-Bangkok from 9-28 March 2020 (except 27 March 2020)

Flights cancelled in the summer timetable

Domestic:

– PG106 Samui-Bangkok from 29 March-24 October 2020 (except 16-18 April 2020)

– PG187 Bangkok-Samui from 29 March-24 October 2020 (except 16-18 April 2020)

– PG257 Samui-Phuket and PG258 Phuket-Samui from 29 March-24 October 2020

– PG805 Bangkok-Samui from 29 March-24 October 2020 (except 4-5, 9-13 April, 1, 5 May and 1 June 2020)

– PG806 Samui-Bangkok from 29 March-24 October 2020 (except 4-5, 9-13, 16-18 April, 1, 5 May and 1 June 2020)

– PG223 Bangkok-Chiang Mai from 1 May – 24 October 2020

– PG246 Chiang Mai-Krabi from 1 May – 24 October 2020

– PG296 Krabi-Bangkok from 1 May – 24 October 2020

International:

– PG705 Bangkok-Yangon from 29 March – 24 October 2020

– PG705 Yangon-Bangkok from 30 March – 24 October 2020

– PG713 Bangkok-Mandalay and PG714 Mandalay-Bangkok (Monday, Wednesday Friday and Sunday) from 29 March – 24 October 2020

– PG721 Bangkok-NayPyi Taw and PG722 NayPyiTaw-Bangkok (Tuesday and Thursday) from 29 March-24 October 2020

– PG927 Bangkok-Phnom Penh and PG938 Phnom Penh-Bangkok from 29 March-24 October 2020

– PG909 Bangkok-Siem Reap and PG910 Siem Reap-Bangkok from 29 March-24 October 2020

– PG715 Bangkok-Maldives and PG716 Maldives-Bangkok (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday) from 7 April onwards (except 11-12 and 14 April 2020)

– PG997 Bangkok-Danang and PG998 Danang-Bangkok from 29 March – 30 April 2020 (except 30 March, 4 and 6 April 2020)

– PG805 Hong Kong-Samui and PG806 Samui-Hong Kong from 1 May – 24 October 2020

Routes suspended until further notice;

– PG235 Bangkok-Chiang Rai and PG236 Chiang Rai-Bangkok from 11 March 2020 onwards

– PG231/PG233 Bangkok-Chiang Rai and PG232/PG234 Chiang Rai-Bangkok from 4 May 2020 onwards

– PG733 Bangkok-Mumbai from 29 March 2020 onwards

– PG734 Mumbai-Bangkok from 30 March 2020 onwards

– PG943 Bangkok-Vientiane and PG944 Vientiane-Bangkok from 10 March onwards (except 24 March 2020)

– PG949 Bangkok-Vientiane and PG940 Vientiane-Bangkok from 29 March onwards (except 24 March 2020)

– PG985/PG991 Bangkok-Phu Quoc and PG986/PG992 Phu Quoc-Bangkok from 29 March 2020 onwards

– PG993 Bangkok-Cam Ranh and PG994 Cam Ranh-Bangkok from 29 March onwards

Passengers can visit www.bangkokair.com for more details or contact Bangkok Airways Call Center Tel. 1771 or ticketing offices nationwide and overseas.