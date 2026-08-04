APAC tourism: Change is the new constant

BANGKOK, 5 August 2026: The Pacific Asia Travel Association, in collaboration with the Research Centre for Digital Transformation of Tourism (RCDTT) at the School of Hotel and Tourism Management of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), has released the PATA Asia Pacific Visitor Forecasts 2026-2028: Mid-Year Update.

The research highlights the destinations and source markets expected to drive the next phase of tourism growth across the region.

The updated outlook projects that international visitor arrivals (IVAs) across 39 Asia Pacific destinations will reach 714.9 million in 2026, increasing to 758.8 million in 2027 and 789.2 million by 2028. By the end of the forecast period, visitor arrivals are expected to reach 115.6% of 2019 levels, confirming that the region has moved beyond recovery and entered a new phase of tourism expansion.

“Change is no longer an occasional disruption; it is the new constant,” said PATA CEO Noor Ahmad Hamid. “The destinations and organisations that thrive will be those that can adapt quickly, innovate continuously, and respond with agility to an increasingly complex and fast-changing world.”

“The latest forecasts demonstrate the remarkable resilience of Asia Pacific tourism. While the region continues to grow and recover, success will increasingly depend on destinations’ ability to navigate geopolitical uncertainty, evolving traveller behaviour, connectivity challenges, and rising operational costs. This is precisely why timely, data-driven insights have become essential for strategic decision-making.”

One of the report’s key findings is the growing divergence in destination performance across Asia Pacific. While the region as a whole is expanding, some destinations are significantly outperforming others in terms of growth and recovery.

Highlights: APAC destination recovery and growth

Among the region’s 10 largest destinations, Vietnam is forecast to record the strongest growth between 2025 and 2027, with IVAs increasing by 31.2% to reach 27.8 million. This is followed by Macao, China (+19.4%), Japan (+15.8%), Hong Kong SAR (+13.9%), Türkiye (+12.7%), and Malaysia (+11.6%), reflecting strong demand, enhanced connectivity, and continued investment in tourism development.

By contrast, some of the region’s largest destinations are entering a more mature phase of growth. China, while remaining Asia Pacific’s largest destination with 157.8 million arrivals projected in 2027, is expected to grow by just 2.2% over 2025 levels. Thailand and the USA are likewise forecast to record more modest gains of 5.2% and 9.0% respectively, highlighting increasing competition across the region.

Looking further ahead, Mongolia is forecast to achieve the highest recovery rate by 2028, reaching 177.8% of its 2019 arrival levels. Japan, the Maldives, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka are also projected to outperform their pre-pandemic benchmarks significantly.

On the other hand, Thailand is expected to return to its pre-pandemic level only by 2028. The USA, Chinese Taipei, the Philippines, Myanmar, and several Pacific Island destinations, however, are projected to remain in recovery mode through to the end of the forecast period.

Of the 39 destinations included in the report, about 27 are projected to exceed pre-pandemic arrival volumes in 2027, rising to 30 in 2028.

Notable outbound market sources

The forecasts also provide important guidance for destination marketing organisations, airlines, airports, and tourism investors. China is projected to remain the Asia Pacific region’s largest outbound source market in 2027, generating nearly 127 million visitor arrivals across the region, followed by the USA with 65.2 million. Both markets are expected to grow by approximately 18% compared to 2025.

Korea (ROK), Canada, and Mexico are also forecast to generate substantial outbound traveller volumes, although growth rates are expected to vary across these markets.

Challenges and opportunities on the horizon

Despite the positive outlook, the report identifies several risks that could influence tourism performance over the coming years. Escalating geopolitical tensions and energy market volatility have increased concerns regarding fuel prices, aviation costs, and air connectivity. Continued inflationary pressures and higher living costs in several source markets may also affect discretionary travel spending, particularly among middle-income households and long-haul travellers.

At the same time, expanding airline networks, airport developments, improved visa facilitation measures, and strengthening intra-regional travel demand are expected to support continued growth across many destinations.

The PATA Asia Pacific Visitor Forecasts 2026-2028: Mid-Year Update provides annual and quarterly forecasts for 39 destinations across Asia Pacific, alongside analysis of major source markets, destination performance trends, and the macroeconomic and geopolitical factors shaping the future of tourism.

The report can be purchased on the PATA website at the following link: www.pata.org/research-q1v63g6n2dw/p/apac-visitor-forecast-2026-2028-midyear-update.

(Source: PATA)