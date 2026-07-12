DIDA: Talk travel and make a booking

SINGAPORE, 13 July 2026: Dida Holdings, a global AI-first travel technology group, has launched Dida MCP*, a new AI native booking gateway that allows approved B2B partners to bring hotel search and booking capability from Dida’s global portfolio of more than 2 million hotel properties directly into their own AI apps, agents, platforms and customer experiences.

The launch addresses one of the biggest gaps emerging in digital travel. AI assistants, superapps, banking apps, loyalty programmes and connected devices are increasingly becoming places where customers plan, compare and decide. But a recommendation is only valuable if the hotel is live, available and bookable at the moment the customer wants to confirm.

Photo credit: Dida.

Dida MCP to close that gap

Through Dida MCP, approved partners can empower their users to search, compare, and book hotels within the partner’s environment—no unnecessary handoffs. No forcing the customer out of the experience.

The partner keeps the brand, the customer and the data relationship. Dida operates behind the scenes as the infrastructure that makes the hotels searchable, bookable and serviceable.

The launch does not mark a move by Dida into direct consumer travel; rather, it extends Dida’s established B2B model into the AI agent economy.

“The tech industry is currently obsessed with building AI that can talk about travel,” said Dida Holdings Group CEO Daryl Lee. “But talking does not generate revenue. Bookings do.”

“You can build the smartest chatbot in the world, but you cannot prompt-engineer live inventory. AI can recommend based on what it knows. Booking requires what is live. For 14 years, Dida has done the heavy lifting behind travel distribution: securing supply, managing rates and availability, connecting content, handling bookings, payments, settlement, confirmation and servicing”

“With Dida MCP, we are putting that infrastructure directly into the hands of approved B2B partners that own the customer relationship. You bring the customer. We do the heavy lifting. The booking happens inside your own experience.”

From recommendation to revenue

Dida was founded in 2012 to digitise and simplify global travel distribution. Today, its hotel portfolio spans more than 2 million hotel properties in more than 100 countries, supported by the content, rates, availability, booking, confirmation and servicing systems needed to complete real travel transactions at scale.

Until now, accessing that capability usually required bespoke API development, specialist travel knowledge and significant engineering time. Dida MCP changes the starting point. Approved partners can begin connecting to Dida’s hotel search and booking tools in minutes, removing much of the bespoke integration work that traditionally came first.

Dida believes it is among the first B2B travel infrastructure providers to make global hotel search and booking accessible to approved AI-enabled partners through an MCP-enabled gateway.

Built for B2B partners, not to compete with them

Dida MCP is designed for partners that want to make hotels bookable inside their own products.

For travel agencies, OTAs, TMCs, wholesalers, and tour operators, it creates a faster path to AI-native customer experiences. Their users can search, compare, and book hotels within their own agent, app, or digital interface, with booking data flowing back to the partner in real time.

For companies with large captive audiences, including banks, card programmes, loyalty platforms, telcos, e-commerce platforms, associations, superapps and consumer device makers, it creates a faster path into travel without having to build hotel supply, connectivity, payment, confirmation and servicing infrastructure from scratch.

For hotels and travel suppliers, it opens another route to qualified demand. As discovery shifts into AI-led environments, hotel supply can reach trusted partner ecosystems while preserving the controlled B2B distribution, booking and servicing processes the industry depends on.

Dida MCP is launching first with global hotel supply, one of the largest and most complex parts of travel to fulfil well. Over time, Dida expects the same approach to extend across its wider content, including flights, ground transportation and experiences, giving partners a single route to a growing range of travel products.

About Dida

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Singapore, with major operations in Shenzhen and across Asia Pacific, Dida is a global AI-first travel technology group serving the B2B travel ecosystem.

Dida connects high-quality travel content from hotels, airlines and ancillary providers to travel agencies, TMCs, tour operators, OTAs, wholesalers and other distribution partners worldwide.

Through its core business lines, Dida Hotels, Dida Flights, Dida Go and Dida Experiences, the company gives travel partners the technology, supply connectivity, automation and data-driven insights to operate more efficiently, engage customers more deeply and grow faster.