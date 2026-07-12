Global Hotel Alliance 2026 Awards

SINGAPORE, 13 July 2026: Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), a worldwide alliance of independent hotel brands, has announced the winners of its 2026 GHA Awards, recognising outstanding achievements by member brands and hotels across the alliance’s global portfolio.

Presented during GHA’s annual CEO conference aboard Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ luxury cruise ship Seven Seas Splendour last week, the awards celebrated excellence across 13 categories spanning loyalty performance, guest engagement, technology, sustainability, marketing and luxury hospitality.

Photo credit: GHA. This year’s winners at the GHA Awards 2026.

The alliance’s most prestigious accolade, the Best Brand Performance Award, was presented to Wharf Hotels in recognition of its outstanding overall performance across the GHA DISCOVERY programme, achieving the highest levels of guest satisfaction while consistently delivering exceptional member recognition and engagement.

Kempinski Hotels and Outrigger Resorts & Hotels were named runners-up, reflecting the exceptionally high standard of performance across the alliance.

The Hotel of the Year Award was presented to Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas as the top-performing hotel based on GHA DISCOVERY member room nights booked over the past year, reflecting exceptional loyalty engagement and commercial success.

The Best New Hotel Award went to Lanson Place Parliament Gardens, Melbourne, in recognition of the most successful new addition to the portfolio, based on strong member engagement and rapid performance growth.

Cheval Collection earned the Best Cross-Brand Contribution Award for driving strong engagement across multiple brands within the alliance and encouraging members to explore the wider GHA portfolio. Wharf Hotels took home its second award of the evening, receiving the Best Member Recognition Award as the brand with the highest guest satisfaction scores across the alliance.

Among other winners, Hotel Groove Shinjuku, A PARKROYAL Hotel in Tokyo, received the Web & App Hotel of the Year Award for outstanding booking and revenue performance through GHA DISCOVERY’s digital channels. At the same time, JA Resorts & Hotels was recognised with the Marketing Excellence Award for exceptional engagement across the programme’s campaigns, promotions and content initiatives.

For excellence in growing the programme’s member base, Minor Hotels received the Best Enrolment Performance Award, having generated the highest number of new GHA DISCOVERY member enrolments over the past year. Rotana Hotels & Resorts was recognised with the Best Use of Technology Award for innovative deployment of digital solutions to enhance both member experiences and operational efficiency.

At the brand level, The Doyle Collection received the Most Improved Brand Performance Award for delivering significant gains in performance, engagement and collaboration within the alliance. At the same time, SAii Hotels & Resorts was named Best New Brand Performance for achieving the strongest results among brands that joined GHA in the past year.

The Green Collection Exceptional Engagement Award was presented to PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering, Singapore, in recognition of its outstanding contribution to sustainable hospitality, including initiatives that support local communities and environmental preservation. The Ultratravel Collection Hotel of the Year Award went to Capella Bangkok, honouring exceptional leadership in luxury hospitality and a consistent ability to meet the evolving expectations of high-end travellers.

The ceremony also paid tribute to the alliance’s long-standing members. The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts and Marco Polo Hotels were recognised for 20 years of membership, while Lungarno Collection and Shaza Hotels marked 15 years with the alliance. Outrigger Resorts & Hotels was honoured for its 10-year milestone, underscoring its valued contribution to GHA.

(Source: GHA)