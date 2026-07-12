Aman Group hires COO

SINGAPORE, 13 July 2026: Aman Group, a collection of luxury hotels, resorts, and branded residences, has announced the appointment of Victor Clavell as Chief Operating Officer, based at Aman’s Swiss corporate office and reporting directly to Chairman and CEO, Vlad Doronin.

Clavell brings more than three decades of senior operational, brand, and development experience across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. His career includes leadership roles with respected luxury hospitality brands, including The Ritz‑Carlton, Bulgari Hotels & Resorts, EDITION, W Hotels, Rosewood, and Urban Resort Concepts.

Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Urban Resort Concepts in Hong Kong, where he led the repositioning and global expansion of The PuLi Group across hospitality, residences, and retail. Before this, he was Senior Vice President & Managing Director, EMEAC at Rosewood Hotel Group, overseeing a fast‑growing region and leading the profitable turnaround of its European and Middle Eastern portfolio.

In his role as COO at Aman Group, he will oversee global operations to ensure the highest standards of guest experience, consistency, and financial performance across all brands, including Janu, as well as all properties and business units. He will work closely with the Chairman to support the company’s continued expansion across hotels, resorts, branded residences, and Aman Group’s growing lifestyle verticals.

(Source: Aman Group)