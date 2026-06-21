Air India Express first to fly from Navi airport

MUMBAI, 22 June 2026: Air India Express confirmed on Sunday the launch of direct flights between Navi Mumbai International Airport and Abu Dhabi, starting 15 July 2026, making it the first airline to operate international services from Maharashtra’s newest airport.

The new route provides travellers across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region with a second gateway to the UAE, enhancing accessibility, convenience, and travel choice.

Photo credit: Air India Express.

Flights will operate from 15 July 2026, with an initial frequency of two weekly services, scaling to three weekly flights from 29 July 2026.

Bookings for these flights are now open on the airline’s website, airindiaexpress.com, mobile app, and other major booking channels.

With the addition of this route, Air India Express will operate 30 weekly flights from Navi Mumbai, connecting the airport directly to Abu Dhabi, Bengaluru, and Delhi.

Air India Express’ presence in Maharashtra continues to grow steadily, with over 95 weekly flights from Mumbai, more than 100 from Pune, and 14 from Nagpur.

The airline operates one of the largest networks between India and West Asia, connecting multiple Indian cities with destinations across Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE

(Source: Air India Express)