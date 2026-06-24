NZ and SQ expand joint network

SINGAPORE, 25 June 2026: Air New Zealand (NZ) and Singapore Airlines (SIA) will significantly expand their joint network between New Zealand and Singapore for the Northern Winter 2026 season (25 October 2026 to 27 March 2027), increasing overall capacity into Auckland and introducing new direct flights to Christchurch on Air New Zealand to complement SIA’s existing services.

The expanded services reflect the airlines’ firm commitment to meet the growing demand for travel between New Zealand and Singapore, as well as key markets across Asia and Europe. Customers will benefit from more seamless connectivity, greater flexibility, and premium travel options across the joint network.

Photo credit: SQ. Boeing 787-10 serves NZ routes.

Air New Zealand will launch three weekly services between Singapore and Christchurch during the 2026 Northern Winter season, with its Boeing 787 aircraft. Combined with SIA’s existing Christchurch operations of up to 12 weekly services, the two airlines will operate 15 weekly services during the peak months from November 2026 to February 2027.

Air New Zealand will also add four weekly Auckland services utilising both its Boeing 777 and 787 aircraft. SIA will adjust its schedule from three daily flights to two and deploy the Airbus A380 on daily services SQ285 and SQ286 during the 2026 Northern Winter season, replacing the Boeing 777-300ER.

SIA’s A380, which has 471 seats in four cabin classes – six in Suites, 78 in Business Class, 44 in Premium Economy Class, and 343 in Economy Class – will provide customers with enhanced travel comfort.

It will also support the demand for travel between New Zealand and Singapore, as well as key markets beyond Singapore in the SIA network. Customers will continue to benefit from the increased overall seat capacity and a broad range of travel options across the joint Air New Zealand-SIA network.

With these adjustments, the Air New Zealand-SIA alliance will increase overall seat capacity between Singapore and New Zealand by 17% from late October 2026, adding 72,000 seats and bringing the total seat count to more than 490,000 seats during the 2026 Northern Winter season.

Air New Zealand Chief Operations and Alliances Officer Michael Williams said the expansion reflected the strength of its partnership with Singapore Airlines.

“Our partnership with Singapore Airlines plays a critical role in connecting the world to New Zealand and vice versa. This Northern Winter expansion gives our customers even more travel options, whether they are visiting New Zealand for business, leisure, or to reconnect with friends and family.

“Through Singapore’s position as a leading global hub, between the two airlines, travellers can access New Zealand from across South East Asia, India, the United Kingdom, Europe, and beyond. The introduction of Air New Zealand’s Christchurch services is especially exciting because it creates more options for visitors to access some of New Zealand’s most popular destinations in the South Island, while remaining fully connected to Singapore Airlines’ extensive global network,” said Williams.

Singapore Airlines, Senior Vice President Marketing Planning Dai Haoyu said: “Our long-standing partnership with Air New Zealand serves the strong demand for travel between New Zealand and Singapore, as well as onward to key destinations across our global network. The deployment of the Airbus A380, with its greater seat capacity and enhanced travel experience, to Auckland, reflects our commitment to this important market. This complements the additional capacity that Air New Zealand is adding to bolster our joint network.”

(Source: Singapore Airlines)