Indian travellers chase cool climate holidays

SINGAPORE, 25 June 2026: As temperatures rise this summer, Indian travellers are increasingly considering destinations that offer easy access to trekking routes and outdoor experiences.

According to digital travel platform Agoda, accommodation searches for mountain destinations such as Leh, Kasol and McLeod Ganj have risen significantly compared to last year, driven largely by travellers from metro cities.

Leh, set in the Trans-Himalayan region of Ladakh, witnessed a 143% increase in searches. Home to high-altitude trekking routes, including the Markha Valley and Lasermo La, among others, Leh appeals to adventure seekers in search of challenging terrain and unique landscapes. Searches from New Delhi and Mumbai-based travellers grew by 140% and 158%, respectively, compared to last year, while searches from Hyderabad increased by 106%.

Kasol follows closely, seeing a 126% increase in searches from India compared to the previous year. The picturesque hotspot is known for its proximity to trails like Kheerganga and Tosh Valley, as well as its scenic location in the Parvati Valley. Key cities with increased travel interest include New Delhi, where accommodation searches increased by 129% year-on-year, and Chandigarh, which saw a 178% increase in searches.

Additionally, travellers are showing growing interest in McLeod Ganj and the surrounding areas, which offer trekking-focused experiences along scenic routes in the Dhauladhar range, including Triund, Kareri Lake, and Indrahar Pass.

This shift reflects a broader evolution in how travellers are approaching trip planning, with outdoor accessibility becoming a primary consideration rather than an afterthought. The rise of destinations with accessibility to popular trekking trails indicates that travellers are moving beyond traditional itineraries and seeking destinations that offer immediate access to nature-based activities.

Agoda Country Director, Indian Subcontinent & Indian Ocean Islands, Gaurav Malik said: “The decisions of Indian travellers today are increasingly shaped by experiences and not just the destination itself. Destinations like Leh, Kasol, and McLeod Ganj are emerging as strong choices because they offer both cooler climates and immersive outdoor experiences. At Agoda, we are making it easier for travellers to discover and plan these getaways with a wide range of accommodation options, great value deals and a seamless booking experience.”

(Source: Agoda)