Vietjet boosts summer seat capacity

SINGAPORE, 25 June 2026: As summer travel demand accelerates across Asia, Vietjet has increased its flight capacity and expanded selected regional services to support travellers planning leisure getaways, cultural trips, festivals, music events, and major sporting occasions across the region throughout the summer months.

The airline has increased its domestic flight capacity in Vietnam by 30% on key routes connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi with popular leisure destinations, including Nha Trang, Da Nang, Phu Quoc, Hue, Quy Nhon, and Quang Binh, as well as major regional centres across the country.

Photo credit: Vietjet.

The expanded schedule means more flexibility for international travellers when planning Vietnam getaways during the peak travel period, with greater access to popular beach, heritage and city destinations across the country via Vietjet’s domestic network. The additional capacity also supports more convenient multi-city itineraries, giving Singaporean travellers more options besides direct flights between Singapore and Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Da Nang, Phu Quoc and Nha Trang.

Vietjet has also increased frequencies on selected international routes, including Ho Chi Minh City–Kuala Lumpur, which will operate twice daily from 3 July 2026. With these additions, Vietjet is operating more than 500 flights daily across its network, offering over 8.8 million seats to meet growing travel demand during the peak summer season.

As part of its summer travel promotions, Vietjet is offering promotional Eco base fares and discounts of up to 20% on Deluxe, SkyBoss, and Business class tickets (excluding taxes and fees) across its network through 31 August 2026 (*). Promotional fares are available on the airline’s website and mobile app.

Passengers flying with Vietjet can also receive exclusive football-themed gifts and enjoy special seasonal onboard offers. Travellers who pre-order meals through Vietjet’s Hattrick and Penalty combo packages can save up to 30%, making their journeys even more convenient and enjoyable.

The carrier is also introducing attractive launch offers for several new international services scheduled to commence later this year, including a new Nha Trang–Singapore service with four round-trip flights per week. The new service will further strengthen connectivity between Singapore and Vietnam as part of Vietjet’s wider international network expansion:

Ho Chi Minh City – Colombo (Sri Lanka) from 18 August 2026;

Hanoi – Almaty (Kazakhstan) from 10 October 2026;

Hanoi – Prague (Czech Republic) from 10 October 2026

Nha Trang – Singapore from 11 December 2026

With increased capacity, an expanding route network, and flexible travel options, Vietjet continues to make air travel more accessible while supporting tourism growth and regional connectivity throughout Asia-Pacific and beyond.

(*) Travel periods may vary by route; blackout dates may apply.

(Source: Vietjet)