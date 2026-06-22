IndiGo cuts four international services in July

NEW DELHI, 23 June 2026: In view of a traditionally softer demand in the upcoming quarter and a challenging cost environment, IndiGo has introduced temporary adjustments to international destinations.

The temporary flight suspension includes Langkawi, Malaysia; Krabi, Thailand; Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam; Hong Kong and Shanghai, starting 1 July 2026; and Siem Reap, effective 3 July 2026, until 30 September 2026.

Photo credit: IndiGo.

IndiGo says it will resume bookings for all impacted services starting 1 October 2026, subject to the geopolitical situation in the Middle East becoming favourable.

The airline noted that it would be prepared to reinstate these services earlier than scheduled, given the appropriate lead time.

Notably, the airline has managed to retain the majority of its international operations — over 1,800 weekly flights — despite this realignment.

These measured changes are designed to align capacity with current market conditions and demand trends, while ensuring the airline maintains reliability and network integrity across its global destinations.

(Source: IndiGo)