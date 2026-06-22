Air India partners with Booking.com

NEW DELHI, 23 June 2026: Air India and Booking.com announced a strategic partnership on Monday to deliver a more seamless and rewarding travel booking experience.

Customers can now access a vast array of global accommodations via a dedicated co-branded platform on the Air India website and mobile app, powered by Booking.com, along with exclusive benefits and loyalty rewards for Maharaja Club members.

Photo credit: Air India.

The co-branded platform offers Air India customers access to Booking.com’s global inventory of over 31 million reported listings in 45 languages, including 8.6 million listings in homes, villas and other unique places to stay, backed by its 24/7 customer support.

Air India’s Maharaja Club members can earn five Maharaja Points for every INR 100 spent on stays booked through the dedicated platform. These points can be redeemed for award flights and cabin upgrades. Customers will also benefit from exclusive discounts of up to 15% on participating properties for a limited period, from 22 June to 21 July 2026.

“Our partnership with Booking.com is another step in our efforts to build a comprehensive travel ecosystem for our customers. By combining Air India’s growing global network with Booking.com’s vast portfolio, we are offering our guests greater convenience, choice and added value across journeys,” said Air India Divisional Vice President & Head of Revenue Management, Abhijit Menon.

Booking.com Managing Director and Vice President, Asia Pacific, Laura Houldsworth added: “As travellers increasingly seek integrated, digital-first travel experiences, we are excited to partner with Air India. This collaboration reflects our Connected Trip vision of making travel planning simpler and more seamless. By combining our diverse global accommodation inventory with Air India’s growing international network, we are helping to make it easier for travellers to book their flights and stay in one place. This partnership also reinforces our commitment to India, delivering greater value, rewarding loyalty and creating a more seamless, end-to-end travel experience.”

Industry data indicate that travellers increasingly prefer to plan multiple parts of their journey through a single platform. Research shows that leisure travellers opt for bundled travel offerings that combine flights, accommodation, and other services. The partnership reflects Air India’s and Booking.com’s continued focus on supporting this shift towards more seamless, end-to-end travel planning by offering integrated accommodation options.

(Source: Air India)