AirAsia Move fires up TAT’s five-pillar campaign

BANGKOK, 25 June 2026: AirAsia MOVE, one of Asia’s leading online travel agencies (OTAs), has signed a collaboration agreement with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) as a strategic partner to leverage digital platforms to deliver travel experiences and drive tourism growth.

The three-year strategic partnership will support Thailand’s tourism growth by combining AirAsia MOVE’s traveller insights and digital platform capabilities with TAT’s “Five Must-Do in Thailand” campaign.

(From left) Narin Tijayang, Executive Director, Digital and Information Technology Department, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT); Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT); Nadia Omer, Chief Executive Officer of AirAsia MOVE; and Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, Head, Country Representative (Thailand), AirAsia MOVE.

Through joint marketing initiatives and co-branded campaigns, the collaboration aims to drive domestic and international travel, create economic opportunities across Thailand, and strengthen the country’s position as a leading global tourism destination.

Tourism Authority of Thailand, Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool, said: “This partnership with AirAsia MOVE marks another important step in advancing the Platform Economy, one of the five strategic pillars that TAT is leveraging to strengthen Thailand’s tourism industry alongside the Life Economy, Night Economy, Subculture Economy and Circular Economy. With a strong regional footprint, AirAsia MOVE is a strategic partner that can help seamlessly connect online and offline travel experiences and leverage data-driven insights to support tourism development in both major and secondary destinations. AirAsia MOVE’s commitment includes promoting travel to UNESCO Creative Cities and green destinations, which represent important directions for Thailand’s tourism future.”

AirAsia MOVE, Chief Executive Officer Nadia Omer noted: “By actively supporting the ‘Platform Economy’ pillar of the Amazing Five Economy framework, AirAsia MOVE is positioned to accelerate this growth. Over the next three years, we will leverage our expansive ecosystem and data-driven insights to transform traveller aspiration into action, directly funnelling demand to local operators, empowering communities, and fostering sustainable economic growth across Thailand.”

Together, TAT and MOVE promise to unlock new opportunities for Thailand’s tourism ecosystem by leveraging technology, traveller intelligence and regional connectivity to deliver more seamless, meaningful and sustainable travel experiences for travellers worldwide.

(Source: AirAsia MOVE)