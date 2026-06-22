Full house at MATTA Muslim Friendly Travel Fair

KUALA LUMPUR, 23 June 2026: The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) announces the return of its MATTA Muslim Friendly Travel Fair (MFTF), taking place on 4 and 5 July 2026 at the World Trade Centre, Kuala Lumpur (WTC KL).

The Muslim-friendly tourism segment continues to grow as a significant driver of worldwide demand. It is shaped by consumers seeking safer and more reliable travel experiences.

Taking over the Muslim-Friendly sector, the association aims to drive growth in this niche segment by enabling members to promote their products and offerings focused on destinations that cater to Islamic principles, ensuring easy access to halal food, prayer facilities, and modesty.

This year, MATTA elevates the second edition by featuring 123 exhibitors from 57 participating organisations, occupying a vast 2,700 sqm area, taking the MFTF to the next level.

MFTF 2026 Deputy Organising Chairman Dr Fazil Khan noted that while demand for Muslim-friendly travel products continues to rise in both inbound and outbound markets, inconsistencies in verification processes and operational standards remain a primary concern for the industry.

“Without consistent benchmarks, consumers are left to navigate a wide range of offerings, some of which may fall short of expected standards. This creates uncertainty for loyal customers and uneven conditions for legitimate operators who comply with regulations and invest in proper service delivery. Building trust in the Muslim-friendly segment, or in tourism generally, ultimately comes down to regulation, education, and industry responsibility. We have established a strong platform that helps consumers understand the value of choosing licensed and verified operators, while raising its standards collectively,” he said.

The MFTF complements this by promoting greater alignment within the industry as a whole. It also reinforces Malaysia’s position as a recognised leader in Muslim-friendly tourism development, while highlighting the need for continuous improvement to meet evolving global expectations.

Nevertheless, Muslim Friendly isn’t just a halal way of travel; it is a modest lifestyle that people of all ages, races, and religions can enjoy.

MATTA acknowledges the support of its sponsors and partners:

Islamic Tourism Centre as Strategic Partner

Macao Tourism Government Office (MGTO) as a Sponsor

RHB Bank Berhad as the Exclusive Platinum Sponsor

MFTF is open to the public from 1000 to 2100 on Saturday and Sunday, 4 and 5 July 2026.

(Source: MATTA)