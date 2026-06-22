Halal In Travel Awards

SINGAPORE, 23 June 2026: The 6th edition of the Halal In Travel Global Summit (HITGS) concluded on 18 June at Aloft Singapore Novena, with sessions spanning research, digital transformation, destination policy, and the presentation of awards.

Photo credit: Halal In Travel Global Summit 2026.

Halal In Travel (HIT) Awards 2026

The HIT Awards 2026 recognised the destinations, brands, and individuals who are raising the bar for Muslim-friendly travel. Winners span four categories:

Mastercard-CrescentRating GMTI Awards

Top Muslim-friendly Destination of the Year: Malaysia — once again the world’s highest-ranked Muslim-friendly destination, its lead built on a mature halal ecosystem, extensive certified accommodation, and deeply embedded Islamic heritage that few destinations can match.

Muslim-friendly Destination of the Year (2nd place): Indonesia, Türkiye, and Saudi Arabia — three destinations occupying joint second place, each representing a distinct model of Muslim-friendly excellence: Indonesia’s breadth and cultural depth, Türkiye’s heritage-meets-modernity offer, and Saudi Arabia’s unparalleled spiritual significance alongside a rapidly evolving modern tourism infrastructure.

Top Muslim-friendly Destination of the Year (non-OIC) Singapore

The benchmark non-OIC destination, combining rigorous halal certification under MUIS, dense prayer facility coverage, and a multicultural environment that makes Muslim visitors feel genuinely at home.

Accessible Muslim-friendly Destination of the Year

Joint winners — Singapore, Hong Kong, and Malaysia — recognised across both OIC and non-OIC categories. Hong Kong and Singapore each scored 84 and tied at #1 non-OIC for accessible travel; Malaysia topped the OIC ranking with a score of 83. All three destinations demonstrate that accessible Muslim-friendly travel depends on systematic infrastructure decisions — digital wayfinding, transit-integrated prayer spaces, and visible halal signage — not just an absence of obstacles.

Muslim Women-friendly Destination of the Year

Joint winners — Singapore and Malaysia — the first time this category has been recognised in the HIT Awards, reflecting the GMTI 2026’s dedicated focus on Muslim women as a distinct travel segment. Singapore led the non-OIC category with a score of 82; Malaysia led the OIC category with a score of 84. The award signals an industry shift: destinations are beginning to design for Muslim women as a primary audience rather than an afterthought.

Muslim-friendly Destination of the Year (non-OIC) 2nd place

Hong Kong — a destination in genuine transformation, with close to 220 halal-certified establishments and a coordinated push across attractions, hotels, and transport to meet the expectations of Muslim visitors.

Muslim-friendly Destination of the Year (non-OIC) 3rd place

Taiwan — steadily building its Muslim-friendly profile through expanded halal dining, accessible prayer facilities, and a hospitality culture known for exceptional warmth.

Most Promising Muslim-friendly Region (OIC)

Jawa Barat, Indonesia — the top-ranked province in the Indonesia Muslim Travel Index 2025, driven by its government’s commitment to halal tourism policy and anchored by the rich Sundanese cultural heritage that defines the region.

Most Promising Muslim-friendly Region (non-OIC)

Mindanao, Philippines — a region with deep Islamic roots, dramatic natural landscapes, and a growing determination to translate its cultural identity into a compelling, structured offer for Muslim travellers.

Emerging Muslim-friendly Destination (non-OIC)

Germany — home to one of Europe’s largest Muslim communities and now making tangible strides in halal infrastructure — is included, signalling that European destinations are beginning to take the Muslim travel market seriously.

(Source: CresentRatings)