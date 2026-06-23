AirAsia drops discount deals

KUALA LUMPUR, 24 June 2026: AirAsia’s low fares are back with up to 20% off on flights across AirAsia’s network, making it easier than ever to book a long-awaited holiday.

Booking Period: Now until 28 June 2026

Travel Period: Between 1 August 2026 and 31 March 2027

Featured Routes: Fly from Kuala Lumpur to Penang, Bali, Trivandrum, Shenzhen, Da Nang, Osaka, Sydney, Istanbul and more!

Additional Perks: Change of plans is allowed with a one-time zero change fee.

An additional 30% in savings is also available through a Value Pack deal that includes travel essentials, such as 20kg of checked baggage, standard seat selection, and in-flight meals.

Promotions are available exclusively when booking through the AirAsia MOVE app or airasia.com.

(Source: AirAsia)