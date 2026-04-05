Travel Meet Asia 2026

SINGAPORE, 6 April 2026: Travel Meet Asia, powered by ITB Asia and ASITA, takes place on 23 to 24 June 2026, inviting industry leaders, practitioners, and innovators to contribute to its conference programme alongside the exhibition hosted at Swissôtel Jakarta PIK Avenue, Jakarta, Indonesia.

The conference will feature two full days of in-depth discussions on Southeast Asia’s dynamic travel landscape. Curated to reflect the evolving demands of today’s travellers, the programme brings together thought leaders, industry experts, and key decision-makers to explore emerging trends, regional opportunities, and strategic developments across the Leisure, MICE, and Corporate sectors, all within a focused, business-driven environment.

Photo credit: ITB Singapore. Travel Meet Asia

Buyer registration is now open for decision makers with high procurement volume in Indonesia’s outbound travel. Buyers enjoy pre-scheduled meetings with international exhibitors, attend insightful conference sessions, and access exclusive buyers-only networking.

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