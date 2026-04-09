Samui Island, 10 April 2026: For Songkran 2026, Centara Reserve Samui presents a two-day programme shaped around how the Thai New Year is truly meant to be enjoyed; beginning with morning rituals, moving into festive gatherings, and concluding over shared food and live music to set the scene for an unforgettable evening experience.

From 12 to 13 April, guests will feel at the centre of the festivities through traditional ceremonies, live performances, expertly curated Thai cuisine, and cocktails crafted from local Thai spirits.

Sunday 12 April: Songkran Beachfront Brunch

Salt Society Beach Bar & Kitchen hosts a Songkran brunch accompanied by a drum parade moving through the resort before live DJ and band performances lead into water celebrations along the shoreline.

The “Vitamin A” brunch option includes soft drinks and is priced at THB 2,088++ per person (with a 50% discount for children ages 4 to 11). The “Vitamin B” brunch package at THB 3,588++ includes soft drinks, wine, beer and cocktails, while “Vitamin SEA” priced at THB4,188++ also adds sparkling Prosecco. The cocktail selection focuses on Thailand’s craft distillation: cocktails are prepared with Chalong, Dandy, Saneha, and Lanna spirits, and are inspired by Thai ingredients and flavours.

Monday 13 April: Ceremony and Evening Feast

The morning begins with monks leading the Rod Nam Dum Hua blessing ceremony, where guests offer water as a gesture of respect and receive blessings for the year ahead. A traditional procession follows, easing into Songkran water celebrations across the property.

In the evening, Act 5 – The Grill presents a Songkran buffet dinner from 1830 to 2230, featuring Thai live music, dances, and a fire show.

The menu highlights celebratory Thai dishes prepared across live stations and buffet counters, including:

Pad Thai Goong Sod – Wok-fried rice noodles with prawns cooked to order;

Gai Gab Moo Yang – Charcoal-grilled pork neck and marinated chicken;

Hor Mok Pla – Steamed fish custard in a banana leaf;

Gaeng Massaman Gai – Slow-stewed chicken Massaman curry;

Nuea Pad Nam Man Hoi – Wok-fried Wagyu beef with oyster sauce;

Yum Thai and Khao Phad Puu – Tossed spicy Thai salads and crab meat fried rice;

Traditional desserts complete the meal, including Look Chup – moulded mung bean sweets and Khao Niew Mamuang – fresh mango with sweet sticky rice, prepared live.

Dinner is priced at THB1,900++, including a welcome drink, with optional beverage packages available.

An outdoor cocktail bar continues the celebration into the evening, offering locally inspired drinks and a guest mixologist’s four-cocktail tasting flight, with this special drinks package – inspired by Thai spirits and flavours priced at THB999++.

Stay Experiences

Guests staying during the period can pair the celebrations with the resort’s signature stays: The Reserve Journey, The Suite Reserve Experience and The Villa Reserve Experience, which remain bookable throughout the special holiday period.

Songkran at Centara Reserve Samui centres on the festival’s essentials: paying respects in the morning, gathering together in the afternoon, and sharing vibrant celebrations in the evening, all experienced through Thai cooking, music, and spirits throughout the festival.

Reservations:

To reserve your dining experience, please email [email protected] or call +66 (0) 77 230 550.

Discover room offers at: https://www.centarareserve.com/samui

(Source: Your Stories — Centara Hotels & Resorts)