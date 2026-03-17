BANGKOK 18 March 2026: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is unveiling an exclusive first look at its second property in Japan, Centara Life Namba Hotel Osaka, ahead of its highly anticipated debut in April 2026, when it will welcome its first guests.

Revealed for the first time, the hotel’s completed interiors and guest spaces showcase a contemporary lifestyle concept designed for today’s urban explorers. Located in Osaka’s vibrant Namba district, the 300‑room hotel blends modern design with the city’s energetic spirit, featuring warm tones, inviting textures, and Osaka-inspired artwork. Open, versatile common areas throughout the property offer comfortable places to work, relax, or socialise after a day discovering the city.

Spacious public areas and dining spaces are designed to welcome travellers for every purpose.

Guest rooms are crafted with modern simplicity and practical comfort in mind. Standard, Superior, Deluxe, and Family room types cater to every kind of traveller — whether solo adventurers, couples, or families. Larger Family rooms offer playful bunk beds that younger guests will adore. All rooms are non‑smoking and equipped with essential contemporary amenities, including high-speed Wi-Fi, a work desk, and a flat-screen TV. Wheelchair accessible rooms are also available.

A variety of family room options stands out as one of the hotel’s key highlights.

Local flavour and social experiences are central to the hotel’s offering. DINING, the hotel’s main restaurant, serves a breakfast featuring both international favourites and much‑loved Japanese specialities. By evening, SORA Bar, the rooftop lounge, transforms into a destination in its own right—inviting guests to unwind with panoramic views of Osaka’s skyline, including iconic landmarks such as Tsutenkaku Tower and Abeno Harukas.

Perfectly positioned just steps from Nankai Shin-Imamiya and Namba Stations, Centara Life Namba Hotel Osaka places travellers at the heart of one of the city’s most dynamic neighbourhoods. Guests can easily explore the bright lights of Dotonbori, the culinary delights of inner‑Namba’s hidden alleys, the fresh flavours of Kizu Wholesale Market, and the many shopping malls of Namba and Shinsaibashi, with convenient access to major attractions including the historic icon Osaka Castle.

Ideally located just a few minutes’ walk from many of Osaka’s most iconic attractions.

To celebrate its opening, the hotel is offering an exclusive promotion for CentaraThe1 members.

Bookings made from now until 31 May 2026 for stays between 6 April and 31 August 2026 will receive a 25% member discount on eligible rates, plus triple CentaraThe1 points.



For more details about Centara Life Namba Hotel Osaka and to take advantage of the opening offer, visit:

www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centara-life/cloj/opening-offer

(Source: Your Stories — Centara Hotels & Resorts)