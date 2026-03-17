BANGKOK, 18 March 2026: As travellers strive to escape the crowds and enjoy authentic local experiences, 2026 is the “Year of the Detour — when journeys uncover less-crowded destinations and hidden gems with a deeply rooted sense of place.

While travellers continue to venture to globally popular destinations, many are now adding stops to lesser-known locales. Recent data shows that 63% of travellers will likely explore a “Detour Destination” on their next getaway.

Whether it’s an inspiring upcountry retreat away from Bali’s beaches or an urban escape to Bangkok’s lively neighbourhoods, BWH Hotels, the global hospitality enterprise comprising WorldHotels, Best Western Hotels & Resorts and SureStayHotels, offers more than just a place to sleep; it offers fresh perspectives and opportunities for discovery.

With 18 distinct brands that cater to every type of traveller, BWH Hotels invites travellers to explore its world-class resorts and hotels in six “Detour Destinations” across the Asia Pacific.

Sama Sama Hotel KLIA, WorldHotels Elite

Kuala Lumpur is an exciting city with an iconic skyline, crowned by the famous Petronas Towers and Merdeka 118 skyscraper. For those who want to discover a different side of Malaysia’s capital region, however, Putrajaya – the country’s administrative capital – is an ideal place to visit. This city is a hidden gem with lakes, gardens, and exquisite architecture, including the pink Putra Mosque.

Departure Detour: Many rooms offer views of Kuala Lumpur International Airport’s runways, which make them great for plane-spotting, while also being fully soundproofed for complete relaxation.

Hangzhou Goethe Hotel, WorldHotels Distinctive

China’s Yangtze Delta is one of the most populous regions on Earth, home to approximately 250 million people, most notably in Shanghai. Just a short high-speed train ride away, Hangzhou blends China’s modern dynamism with a rich cultural heritage. West Lake, the picturesque UNESCO World Heritage-listed landscape, has attracted China’s poets and artists for centuries.

Idyllic Detour: Hangzhou Goethe Hotel is perfectly positioned on West Lake Avenue, just a five-minute drive from the serene shores and shady paths of West Lake.

Aiden Darling Harbour

One of Sydney’s most historic areas, Darling Harbour has been transformed from a railway goods yard and industrial port into a buzzing waterfront lifestyle district. The area’s rich history can still be discovered in revamped warehouses, brickwork lanes, and heritage buildings. The Australian National Maritime Museum lets visitors of all ages explore the city’s seafaring past in fun, interactive ways.

Downtown Detour: Aiden Darling Harbour is a stylish urban retreat offering guests easy access to the city’s heart, surrounded by lively markets and local attractions.

Best Western Premier Agung Resort Ubud

Temple in ubud sacred monkey forest sanctuary. Balinese traditional architecture, hindu temple in ubud city.

Nestled in the jungle‑clad hills of Bali, Indonesia’s “Island of the Gods,” the artistic town of Ubud connects guests with the spiritual heart of this idyllic destination. Visitors can escape the crowds of Bali’s southern beaches and reconnect with nature through exhilarating experiences, including a visit to the Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary, white‑water rafting on the Ayung River, jungle treks, and photography tours of the lush rice terraces.

Dawn Detour: Wake up early and enjoy a moment of mindfulness with an outdoor yoga session on the rice field as the sun rises above the forest canopy and the dawn chorus fills the air.

SureStay by Best Western Iconic Ari-Jatujak

Bangkok is an inspiring city that bursts with life and colour, and visitors who make a detour from the popular downtown districts will be rewarded with authentic experiences. Easily accessible via the city’s BTS skytrain network, the youthful Ari district stimulates the senses with its trendy cafés and streetside eateries. Chatuchak Weekend Market, which features 15,000 stalls, is just a short distance away.

Red Dip Detour: After an immersive day of discovery in Bangkok, take a revitalising dip in the hotel’s bright, cherry red outdoor swimming pool!

Portopia Hotel, WorldHotels Elite

Kobe, Japan at the Great Buddha of Hyogo.

Japan’s Kansai region attracts millions of travellers every year, mostly to the charming heritage city of Kyoto or the vast metropolis of Osaka. But Kansai’s third major city, Kobe, is well worth a detour. Its lively waterfront district offers a wide range of attractions, from art museums to animal sanctuaries, and the Great Hanshin-Awaji Earthquake Memorial serves as an emotional reminder of the quake that devastated Kobe in 1995.

Diverse Dining Detour: Keen foodies can discover 12 restaurants and bars at Portopia Hotel, including specialist teppanyaki, kushiage and sushi venues.

(Source: Your Stories — BWH)