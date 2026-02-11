Video story soars over Mount Faber

SINGAPORE, 12 February 2026: Following the addition of 13 new SkyOrb Cabins on the Singapore Cable Car’s Mount Faber Line, Mount Faber Leisure Group has launched a new brand video series spotlighting the SkyOrb Cabins.

Through an audience-first brand storytelling approach, the four videos introduce the SkyOrb Cabin, the world’s first chrome-finished, spherical cable car cabin, through four distinct audience segments: couples, families, explorers and young adults.

Photo credit: Mount Faber Leisure Group.

Each short video uses a distinct emotional lens tied to specific audience behaviours and life stages, demonstrating how the SkyOrb Cabin experience can resonate differently across audiences.

For couples, the narrative traces relationship milestones celebrated at the attraction, positioning it as a constant throughout their journey. It is a place they return to time and again to relive memories and mark new chapters, reinforcing that “every view feels new, when it’s me and you.”

The family video centres on multigenerational bonding, following a grandfather and grandchild to highlight the SkyOrb Cabin as an accessible experience that brings families together.

The explorer’s video focuses on rediscovery and innovation, capturing how a familiar Singapore icon continues to evolve into a world-first experience, one worth returning to and sharing, framed as “experiences to treasure, with sights beyond measure.”

The young-adult-focused video resonates with social media–savvy “check point” travellers, drawn in by photo-worthy views and eager to capture the moment in fun, upbeat, and creative ways, leaving with albums full of photos.

Visually, the series offers a new and fuller perspective from the SkyOrb Cabins, enabling viewers to appreciate better the cabin’s sweeping panoramic views and glass floor. While past visuals often featured Mount Faber Peak or Sentosa as backdrops, this production features aerial drone shots of the Singapore city skyline, with the CBD forming a striking new backdrop.

The brand videos rolled out last week across MFLG’s owned social channels and on-site digital touchpoints, engaging both local and international audiences.

The brand series is available here (couples, families, explorers and young adults).

About SkyOrb Cabins

First unveiled in Mar 2024 to mark the Singapore Cable Car’s 50th anniversary, the fifth-generation SkyOrb Cabin features a futuristic chrome finish, panoramic views through glass floors, and enhanced ventilation and guest comfort via double front and triple rear louvred windows. With the expanded fleet, the SkyOrb Cabin experience is now offered as a full round-trip journey.

(Source: Mount Faber Leisure Group)