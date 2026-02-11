DUBAI, UAE, 12 February 2026: Emirates Skywards has announced more ways to spend Miles with Skywards Everyday, offering members the option to convert their Skywards Miles directly into cashback for purchases across the Skywards Everyday partner network in the UAE.

To launch this new feature on the app and celebrate greater flexibility for members, Emirates Skywards members in the UAE will also benefit from a special launch offer, giving 50% off Miles converted into cashback until 28 February 2026.

Skywards members using the Skywards Everyday app can earn and convert Miles at more than 500 partner brands across a wide range of categories, including dining, shopping, beauty and wellness, groceries and services with a host of well-known brands from Costa Coffee, Salt, Al Jaber Optical, Swarovski, NARS, Cole Haan, Tory Burch, Borders, Barry’s, BinSina Pharmacy, Lacoste and many more.

Emirates Skywards, Divisional Senior Vice President Dr Nejib Ben Khedher, said: “We’re pleased to announce even more flexibility for our members across the UAE, as the Skywards Everyday app now gives them the option to convert Miles into cashback. Our members can earn and spend across 500 of the UAE’s favourite brands and then get rewarded with Miles or cashback on their card. It’s another added value on everyday activities that our members appreciate.”

How to start earning and converting Miles on the go

Download the Skywards Everyday app from the iOS App Store or Google Play Store and log in using your Emirates Skywards membership details.

1. Save up to five Visa or Mastercard debit or credit cards.

2. If you choose to earn Miles, the process stays the same, and Miles are added to your account automatically.

3. If you choose to convert Miles, you will receive an in-app prompt to either earn Miles or convert them to cash back.

Skywards members earn 1 Mile for every AED 3 spent on high street shopping, leisure and entertainment, luxury shopping, beauty and wellness, services, and dining and 1 Mile for every AED 5 spent on groceries and pharmacy purchases. Members can earn even more Miles when using an Emirates Skywards Credit Card. Members living outside the UAE can also download the Skywards Everyday app and earn Miles when visiting the country.

A world-class loyalty programme

Crowned ‘Best Global Airline Loyalty Program’ at the International Loyalty Awards 2025 — Emirates Skywards continues to offer its members unmatched rewards and benefits. With more than 37 million members worldwide, Emirates Skywards offers four tiers of membership: Blue, Silver, Gold, and Platinum, with each tier earning exclusive privileges.

Members can earn Miles with partners ranging from airlines, hotels and car rentals to financial, leisure and lifestyle brands. Skywards Miles can be spent on an extensive range of rewards, including flight tickets with Emirates and partner airlines, flight upgrades, hotel stays, retail shopping and money-can’t-buy experiences.

For more information, visit emirates.com/skywards.

