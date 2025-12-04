Etihad’s A380 will fly to Tokyo in summer 2026

ABU DHABI, 5 December 2025: Etihad Airways confirms it will deploy its A380 to serve the Abu Dhabi-Narita, Tokyo, route in the summer of 2026.

The A380 double-decker will begin operating between Zayed Abu Dhabi International (AUH) and Narita International (NRT) on 16 June 2026, in time for the busy summer travel season.

Photo credit: Etihad.

Etihad Airways Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer Arik De said: “We’ve seen strong demand from customers for more seats to Japan, and the A380 allows us to deliver that. The aircraft is particularly well-suited to this route, given the importance of business travel between the UAE and Japan, two nations with deep economic and cultural ties. Japan has always been a favourite destination for our guests, and this move reinforces our commitment to the market.”

The increased capacity opens up the UAE’s capital to more Japanese travellers, whether as a stopover or a destination to explore.

Tokyo joins Etihad’s A380 network alongside London, Paris, Toronto and Singapore, and flights are available to book now.

Flight schedule

(Source: Etihad)