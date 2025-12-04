Etihad’s A380 will fly to Tokyo in summer 2026

ABU DHABI, 5 December 2025: Etihad Airways confirms it will deploy its A380 to serve the Abu Dhabi-Narita, Tokyo, route in the summer of 2026.
The A380 double-decker will begin operating between Zayed Abu Dhabi International (AUH) and Narita International (NRT) on 16 June 2026, in time for the busy summer travel season.
Etihad Airways Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer Arik De said: “We’ve seen strong demand from customers for more seats to Japan, and the A380 allows us to deliver that. The aircraft is particularly well-suited to this route, given the importance of business travel between the UAE and Japan, two nations with deep economic and cultural ties. Japan has always been a favourite destination for our guests, and this move reinforces our commitment to the market.”
The increased capacity opens up the UAE’s capital to more Japanese travellers, whether as a stopover or a destination to explore.
Tokyo joins Etihad’s A380 network alongside London, Paris, Toronto and Singapore, and flights are available to book now.
Flight schedule
(Source: Etihad)