KUCHING, 3 November 2025: Business Events Sarawak confirms the appointment of Datu Hii Chang Kee as its new Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective 1 November 2025.

Datu Hii, the former Deputy Sarawak State Secretary (Operations), overseeing public communication, service transformation, and innovation, steps into the role following the retirement of the former BESarawak Chairman, Dato Sri Abang Haji Abdul Karim bin Tun Datuk Abang Haji Openg, last August.

Datu Hii brings a deep understanding of how government, industry, and community can work together to create a meaningful impact. He aims to steer BESarawak toward becoming Malaysia’s leading convention bureau and a regional muscle for legacy-driven events.

“The appointment of Datu Hii is timely and strategic,” said Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak, Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah. “His position within government enables him to bridge strategy and execution, ensuring that Sarawak becomes an international model of inclusive leadership where collaboration between government and industry drives sustainable growth.”

Guided by this vision, Datu Hii will position Sarawak as a key destination for impactful, legacy-driven business events that contribute meaningfully to the economy, community, and sustainable development, in line with the Post-COVID-19 Development Strategy 2030.

“Over the next five years, we will align plans to transform Sarawak into a business events destination of high strategic value,” said Datu Hii. “Our direction will be guided by three pillars – transformation and innovation, impact and legacy, and partnerships and people.

“To achieve this, we have outlined five key focus areas, which are destination development, market diversification, digital transformation, sustainability leadership, and talent development”.

“These areas form the backbone of Sarawak’s journey towards becoming a globally recognised destination for high-value, high-impact business events where progress, partnership, and pride merge for a sustainable future.”

With over 30 years of experience in the public sector, Datu Hii’s career is marked by a strong foothold in business events and tourism, having previously served as the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry, and Performing Arts, and led the formulation of the Sarawak Tourism Master Plan 2021–2035.

“His appointment marks a new chapter for Sarawak’s business events industry, balancing continuity with fresh ambition to elevate Sarawak’s global competitiveness,” said BESarawak CEO Amelia Roziman.

“His extensive experience in public service, coupled with his deep understanding of the business events landscape, will be invaluable to the industry’s future and significance to the government and society.”

Datu Hii recently chaired the Legacy Event Advocacy Policy (LEAP) Summit, which led to the Borneo Legacy Declaration, a landmark agreement endorsed by policymakers and influencers from Malaysia, Australia, the Philippines, and the UK.

It also stands as a strong testament to Sarawak’s leadership in driving positive long-term change across the Asia Pacific, as well as to Datu Hii’s influence in uniting international players in championing business event legacies at the policy-making level.

Among his impressive list of achievements, he has served on the Sarawak Tourism Board, Sarawak Arts Council, and Tourism Malaysia, contributing to landmark projects such as the Borneo Cultures Museum.

About Business Events Sarawak

BESarawak is Malaysia’s first convention bureau and a non-profit organisation that drives industry growth through legacy impact and sustainability, while supporting organisers with event solutions. As one of six priority sectors under the Sarawak Government’s Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, BESarawak champions business events as a catalyst for economic prosperity, social inclusion, and environmental sustainability, in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

For more information, visit www.businesseventssarawak.com.

(Source: Your Stories — BESarawak)