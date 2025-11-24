31st Laguna Phuket Triathlon sparks fierce rivalry

PHUKET, 25 November 2025: The 31st edition of the Laguna Phuket Triathlon (LPT), Asia’s longest-running triathlon, concluded in spectacular fashion on Sunday at Laguna Grove.

Over 1,000 triathletes from around the world converged on Phuket Languna’s beachside resort estate to “Race the Legend,” delivering a day of high-octane action and fierce rivalry that lived up to the event’s storied history.

Photo credit Laguna Phuket Triathlon.

The adrenaline began pumping at 0630 on Bang Tao Beach. A highly competitive field of elite pros and age-groupers tackled the unique 1.8km swim in the Andaman Sea and the resort property’s lagoon, followed by a gruelling 50km bike ride through Phuket’s scenic but challenging routes. It concluded with an epic 12km run, all cheered on by over 3,000 enthusiastic spectators.

Men’s Elite Results: A historic sprint finish

The Men’s Elite division witnessed a historic showdown among international heavyweights. Tayler Reid from New Zealand, returning for his second year, surged to victory in a time of 02:12:39, smashing his own previous record. Rostyslav Pevtsov (Ukraine) rounded out the podium in third place with a time of 02:19:07.

Women’s Elite Results: Taylor-Brown dominates

The Women’s Elite field delivered equally heated competition. Georgia Taylor-Brown from the United Kingdom put on a masterclass performance, displaying superior form to cross the finish line first and claim the championship title with an impressive time of 02:27:57. She was followed by Nicole van der Kaay (New Zealand) in second place, clocking 02:35:26. Justine Guérard (France) took third place with a 02:38:45 performance.

Thai national champion and local legend Jaray Jearanai defended his reputation, finishing as the top Thai athlete with an impressive time of 02:47:55, once again proving his dominance on home soil.

Open Water Swim Recap

The excitement kicked off early this weekend with the “Open Water Swim presented by TriHub” on Saturday 22, November. The 5km challenge served as the perfect warm-up, with Rodina Liudmila claiming the women’s victory in a blistering 00:52:55, and Alexander Taraskin taking the men’s title with a time of 01:23:46.

Laguna Phuket Managing Director Paul Wilson summarised the event’s success and future vision: “Congratulations to the winners and over 1,000 athletes who helped create history in this 31st edition. Today’s success confirms that Laguna Phuket is evolving beyond being just the ‘Home of Triathlon.’ We are moving toward becoming Asia’s premier fully integrated Sports Destination, ready to host diverse world-class events ranging from beach volleyball to multi-sport championships and professional training camps.”

“Looking ahead, 2026 will mark a major turning point with the launch of over 2,000 new room keys. This expansion elevates us into a massive Sports Hospitality Hub capable of welcoming global athletes and fans. We are committed to blending sport with nature and relaxation, perfectly answering the growing trend of Wellness and Sustainable Sport Tourism.”

The 31st Laguna Phuket Triathlon was organised in collaboration with Phuket Province, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT), the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Thai Airways, and other key public and private partners.

For the complete results, visit www.lagunaphukettri.com

(Source: Laguna Phuket)