Renaissance Phuket completes renovations

PHUKET, Thailand, 14 October 2025: Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa, the contemporary luxury beachfront resort on Mai Khao Beach, proudly unveils its refreshed identity following a major renovation to mark its 15th anniversary. The transformation, blending modern design with the relaxed beauty of Southern Thailand, introduces spacious new guestrooms and villas along with elevated dining, wellness, and leisure experiences.

Photo credit: AJW. Mai Khao’s pristine beach.

A legacy of inspired hospitality

Since opening in 2010, Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa has been a sanctuary for travellers seeking more than just a beach retreat. Nestled within Sirinat National Park and overlooking Phuket’s longest stretch of untouched sand, the resort has long been admired for its distinctive architecture and warm Thai service. Fifteen years on, it continues to evolve with a bold new look, combining world-class comfort, contemporary styling, and the finest attention to detail.

The transformation: A modern beachfront sanctuary

The centrepiece of the renovation is the resort’s collection of guest rooms and villas, which now set a new benchmark for modern luxury on Mai Khao Beach.

Luxury Living: Rooms and villas are generously proportioned, with clean lines, soft tones, and panoramic views that create an immediate sense of space and ease.

Beachfront retreats: The signature pool villas are private sanctuaries, blending stone, timber, and luxurious furnishings into elegant hideaways. Each offers its own terrace and pool, designed for guests who value both privacy and indulgence.

Design with a view: Interiors are bright and contemporary, with statement lighting and expansive windows that frame the Andaman coastline.

Experiences that inspire

The Renaissance philosophy of “Discover This Way” ensures every stay is filled with unique options for leisure, dining, and exploration.

Modern comforts are seamlessly integrated, ensuring every guest enjoys the highest standard of convenience and style.

Walks on golden sands: A stroll along Mai Khao’s pristine beach is an experience of sheer luxury, and perhaps the most sustainable of all, leaving nothing but footprints in the sand.

Culinary excellence: Dining is central to the guest experience. The Italian-inspired lunch at Sand Box Beachfront Bar & Eatery is a triumph of flavour and creativity, pairing Mediterranean flair with sweeping beach views. Phuket’s most celebrated breakfast is served daily at Loca Vore, while the award-winning Takieng restaurant celebrates authentic Southern Thai flavours with modern sophistication. Guests may also enjoy private barbecue dinners under the stars, prepared by personal chefs in the intimacy of their villas.

Wellness and balance: Quan Spa remains a sanctuary of relaxation, offering signature treatments inspired by Asian wellbeing practices. Daily activities such as sunrise yoga, meditation, and sound therapy complement the beachfront infinity pool and 24-hour fitness centre, giving guests a true sense of vitality and balance.

Coastal discoveries: For those who wish to explore, Renaissance Phuket provides curated excursions to local communities, heritage sites, and long-tail boat journeys across the Andaman, connecting guests to the living culture of the Andaman Sea coast and its islands

A future defined by modern comfort and care

A truly beachfront setting.

The 15th anniversary transformation is more than a renovation; it is a renewal of what Renaissance Phuket stands for: luxury, modern comfort, and an unwavering commitment to guest satisfaction.

What sets Renaissance Phuket apart, however, is not only the new look but the genuine spirit behind it. From the extraordinary success of the kitchen to the tranquillity of a morning walk on Mai Khao’s golden sands, from the smiling welcome at reception to the thoughtful touches in each villa, it is clear that care and attention define the guest journey.

At Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa, luxury means more than design and comfort; it is about creating lasting memories in an environment where every detail has been carefully considered.

About Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa

Just a 20-minute drive from Phuket International Airport, Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa is set amid the natural beauty of Sirinat National Park and the pristine Mai Khao Beach. Guests enjoy five-star hospitality, contemporary design, and a vibrant dining journey across five culinary venues. Highlights include Phuket’s most celebrated breakfast, the award-winning Takieng, and the newly refreshed Sand Box Beachfront Bar & Eatery. Whether for a beach holiday, wedding, corporate retreat, or cultural discovery, the resort offers experiences that inspire and rejuvenate.

About the author

Andrew J Wood is a Bangkok-based travel writer, author, and former hotelier. A long-time resident of Thailand, he is a past president of both Skål International Asia and Skål International Thailand, and a contributing editor for various regional online travel news services. Andrew has been widely published and is recognised for his expertise and passion for Thailand’s hospitality and tourism sector.