Air India boosts London flights

DELHI, 14 October 2025: Air India is expanding its services to the UK as part of its Northern Winter 2025 schedule, by adding a fourth daily flight between Delhi and London (Heathrow), starting 26 October 2025.

Flights will increase from 24 to 28 weekly, adding 1,196 seats each way on the Delhi to London (Heathrow) route using the airline’s new Airbus A350-900 and Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

Photo credit: Air India

Air India is now the lead airline on routes between India and the UK, operating 61 weekly flights and deploying 18,066 seats (in each direction), which translates to nearly 1.7 million seats annually on routes between the two countries.

Air India connects five Indian cities (Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Amritsar) to three points in the UK, namely London (Heathrow), London (Gatwick), and Birmingham.

With the added daily frequency, Air India will operate two daily flights on the Delhi-London Heathrow route using Airbus A350-900 aircraft and two daily flights using Boeing 787-9 aircraft. Both aircraft feature three cabin classes — Business class, premium economy, and economy class.

Other winter changes

Mumbai-London (Heathrow): The route continues with 14 weekly services.

Bengaluru-London (Heathrow): Reinstatement of three weekly flights previously curtailed, bringing the service back to a daily operation.

Ahmedabad-London (Gatwick): Services on this route were temporarily relocated to London (Heathrow) in July 2025 and now return to London (Gatwick), operating three times weekly.

Amritsar-London (Gatwick): Restored to operate three weekly flights.

Delhi-Birmingham: Restored to three weekly.

Amritsar-Birmingham: The service continues with three weekly flights.

(Source: Air India)